ROOTED RHYTHMS: Versa-Style Street Dance Company to Make Rochester Debut at Fringe

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The University of Rochester Program of Dance and Movement will host 'Los Angeles' Best Dance Troupe for Hip-Hop Empowerment!' (Ann Haskins, LA Weekly) for their Rochester debut. Versa-Style Street Dance Company will perform their mixed-repertory show 'Rooted Rhythms' on September 19 and 20, 2026 at 7:30pm, as part of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival, in the Smith Theatre in the Sloan Performing Arts Center on URochester's River Campus (407 Alumni Rd.).

Lauded by the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for their 'energetic performance, hugely enjoyable choreography, and great musical choices' (The Scotsman), audiences can also whet their appetite for the full shows through free pop-up mini-performances at CIRCUS IN THE CITY at the Fringe. The full evening performances on Sept. 19 and 20 will have thrilled audiences dancing in their seats.

The URochester Program of Dance and Movement has held an international all-styles battle, inspireJAM, for the past 15 years, and has presented street and club dance companies in their guest artist series including Ephrat Asherie Dance (NYC), Illstyle and Peace Productions (Philly), the Wondertwins (Boston), and more. Presenter Missy Pfohl Smith shares, 'With the burgeoning local hip-hop/krumping community in Rochester, having this internationally celebrated company hailing from LA, the city of origin of Krump, is significant. We are beyond excited to bring Versa-Style to our area for the first time!'

Tickets are on sale now at tinyurl.com/versa-style. Two nights only.

ABOUT 'ROOTED RHYTHMS'

'Rooted Rhythms' is Versa-Style's mixed repertory production consisting of the company's most popular works from the last 20 years. This production pays homage to Street Dance styles such as Waacking, Popping and House, as well as a blend of Afro-Latin styles such as Salsa and West African. Consisting of highly skilled street dance artists and educators, 'Rooted Rhythms' is an evening of dance representative of the diverse experiences of the BIPOC communities of Los Angeles. Their high-energy, uplifting work accentuates the many paces, tempos, and pulses of various street and social dance forms, making it a perfect way to introduce audiences to Hip Hop and Street Dance culture. Tickets are on sale now at tinyurl.com/versa-style.

This event is made possible with support from the Schwartz Performing Arts Fund of the Institute for the Performing Arts, Humanities Project, Program of Dance & Movement, Department of Black Studies, and the Paul J. Burgett Intercultural Center.

ABOUT VERSA-STYLE

Founded in 2005 by Los Angeles natives and co-artistic directors Jackie 'Miss Funk' Lopez and Leigh 'Breeze-Lee' Foaad, Versa-Style Street Dance Company seeks to empower underserved and marginalized groups worldwide through the movement and culture of Hip Hop dance by creating groundbreaking concert dance works that represent messages of diversity, inclusion, and equity both on stage and within our communities. Described as an 'explosion of energy, artistry and sheer joy,' (exploredance.com), Versa-Style is recognized for its electrifying performances and inspired engagement activities for schools and local communities.

UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER PROGRAM OF DANCE AND MOVEMENT

The Program of Dance and Movement brings world-class artists to the Rochester community annually for performances and residency activities. The program is committed to offering experiential and theoretical study of dance and movement practices that honor and inform the whole person. Through diverse dance techniques and contemplative practices from all over the world, this unique program explores dance and movement as art, spiritual practice, community-building, as well as personal and interpersonal development.

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