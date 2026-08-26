A MASK AND A WHISPER to Bring Alice Gerstenberg Comedies to NYC

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This September, Le Chéile Productions will present 'A Mask and a Whisper', an evening of two one-act comedies, 'Overtones' and 'He Said and She Said', directed by Klara Eales. The production runs September 1-6 at The Chain Theater in New York City.

'A Mask and a Whisper' explores the timeless comedy of social expectations, hidden thoughts, and the stories we tell about one another.

More than a century after they were written, the works of playwright Alice Gerstenberg are coming back to New York.

Though written in the early 1900s, Gerstenberg's plays examine behaviors that remain instantly recognizable: the things people choose not to say, the assumptions made in everyday conversation, and the gap between our private selves and the versions of ourselves we present to the world.

In 'Overtones', a seemingly ordinary social encounter between two women becomes a window into the thoughts and emotions they keep hidden beneath their outwardly polite personas. 'He Said and She Said' takes a seemingly simple conversation and follows how words can shift, grow, and become something entirely different as they are repeated and interpreted.

Together, the plays offer a playful look at communication- and miscommunication- and ask whether the ways we navigate relationships have really changed all that much in the past hundred years.

For director Klara Eales, that timelessness was one of the reasons she was drawn to Gerstenberg's work.

'What drew me to these plays is how present and contemporary they feel. Alice Gerstenberg wrote them more than a century ago, yet they expose something deeply human that hasn't changed. But these plays are also incredible fun. Gerstenberg had a sharp wit and an uncanny understanding of human behavior, and there's something wonderfully entertaining about watching people tie themselves in knots trying to navigate social expectations, hidden desires, and the stories we tell about one another.'

Rather than presenting the plays solely as historical pieces, 'A Mask and a Whisper' approaches them as lively, character-driven comedies with plenty of relevance for a modern audience, and show that these topics will forever be relevant, and are always repeating themselves, one way or another. The production explores the humor that can emerge when people attempt to maintain appearances, control how they are perceived, or make sense of what others are saying.

For Le Chéile Productions, the production also reflects the company's interest in creating theater that can balance humor with emotional honesty. Producer, actor, and founder Julia Carr was particularly drawn to Gerstenberg's ability to explore complicated human experiences while maintaining a strong sense of wit and playfulness.

The result is an evening of theater that looks to the past while inviting audiences to recognize themselves in it. In a world where communication happens faster than ever, how much do we actually say- and how much do we leave unsaid?

A Mask and a Whisper will be presented September 1-6 at The Chain Theater, located at 312 W 36th Street in New York City.

Performance Schedule

Tuesday, September 1 - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, September 2 - 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 3 - 7:00 PM

Friday, September 4 - 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 5 - 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 6 - 2:30 PM

The Chain Theater

312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018, 4th Floor

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes

Cast:

Overtones

Abby Fanucci - Harriett

Julia Carr - Hetty

Isabel Levine - Margaret

Shira Gazit - Maggie

He Said and She Said

Julia Carr - Enid

Eli Nuss - Felix

Shira Gazit - Mrs. Packard

Mia Trubelja - Diana

Creative Team

Director: Klara Eales

Stage Manager: Ali Cady

Production Team: Julia Carr, Ali Cady & Shira Gazit

Costume Designer: Megan Douglas

Set Designer: Taki Horiuchi

'A Mask and a Whisper' is produced by Le Chéile Productions.

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