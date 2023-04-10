Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Whitney Cummings Comes to Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

Apr. 10, 2023  
Whitney Cummings comes to Grey Eagle Resort and Casino this month. The performance is set for April 25, 2023.

Whitney Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and host of the hit podcast "Good for You". Launched in 2019, "Good For You" is self-produced and features conversations with Whitney's friends, fellow comedians, and experts in a variety of fields, including neuroscience, veterinary medicine, and magic. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series "Whitney", Whitney is also the co-creator and co-writer of the syndicated Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series "2 Broke Girls". She has appeared in numerous television shows, films, and stand-up specials, including her fifth stand up special which released on Netflix in July 2022.

On the big screen, Whitney was last seen in the Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun comedy "Good Mourning" and the Foo Fighters' horror-comedy "Studio 666." Other recent film credits include "How It Ends," "The Opening Act," and the forthcoming "At Midnight" from director Jonah Feingold. On television, Whitney will next be seen leading an episode of "Accused", the forthcoming FOX/Sony TV anthology drama series from HOWARD GORDON, ALEX GANSA and David Shore. Whitney also recently received praise for her week-long guest hosting stint on "The Wendy Williams Show" in October 2021. Other notable TV appearances include "Tacoma FD", "Workaholics," "Crashing," "Undateable," and the Comedy Central Roasts, which have solidified her presence in comedy television.

In 2017 she published her memoir titled "I'm Fine ... And Other Lies". That same year, Whitney made her directorial debut with the feature adaptation of Louann Brizendine's best-seller, "The Female Brain". Whitney's first one-hour stand up special, "Whitney Cummings: Money Shot," premiered on Comedy Central in August 2010 and was nominated for an American Comedy Award. Her second one-hour stand-up special, "Whitney Cummings: I Love You," debuted on Comedy Central in June 2014. Her third one-hour stand-up special "Whitney Cummings: I'm Your Girlfriend," aired on HBO in 2016, her fourth, "Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?" aired on Netflix in 2019, and her fifth "Whitney Cummings: Jokes" aired on Netflix in 2022. While not on the road, Whitney lives in Los Angeles with her pack of rescued dogs, her horse, and her boyfriend.



