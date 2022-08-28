Vertigo Theatre Presents Stephen King's Classic Thriller MISERY

Vertigo Theatre kicks off it's 46th season with their production of MISERY based on the novel by Stephen King, written by William Goldman, September 10 - October 15. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2:00 pm Sundays, with additional matinees 2:00 pm Saturdays. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre's Ticket Office, by calling 403.221.3708 or visiting www.vertigotheatre.com.

Romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by self proclaimed "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and is taken to her secluded house in the woods. While he is recuperating, Annie reads Paul's newest novel and discovers her favourite character, Misery Chastain, has been killed off. As Annie's obsession takes a dark turn, Paul is forced to write a new Misery novel, and realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go. He is writing as if his life depends on it - and it does.

MISERY is based on Stephen King's classic psychological thriller and written by William Goldman, the same screenwriter of the 1990 movie.

"I think part of what makes Stephen King such a master of horror is that he understands the simple truth that nothing haunts us more than our pasts," says MISERY director Jamie Dunsdon. Incoming Artistic Director Jack Grinhaus says "MISERY, the best-selling horror classic by Stephen King, is celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year, and the Oscar winning and Tony nominated adaptations have been thrilling audiences since that time. I couldn't be more excited to have audiences see what's made this story endure three artistic mediums and generations, particularly at a time in our history where a story about escaping from isolation is something we can all relate to. Seeing it live with others around you is an experience you'll never forget!"

MISERY stars Anna Cummer as Annie Wilkes, Haysam Kadri as Paul Sheldon, and Curt McKinstry as Buster. Katherine Fadum is the understudy for this production.

MISERY is directed by Jamie Dunsdon, Set Design by Scott Reid, Costume Design by Rebecca Toon Lighting Design by Anton deGroot, Sound Design & Composition by Dewi Wood, Fight Direction by Karl Sine, Stage Management by Meredith Johnson, Carissa Sams and Michael Luong.

MISERY at Vertigo Theatre, previews September 10 - September 14 with the official opening September 15. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, call 403.221.3708 or visit www.vertigotheatre.com.

Vertigo Theatre on Facebook | Vertigo Theatre on Twitter