Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vertigo Theatre Presents Stephen King's Classic Thriller MISERY

Murder and Mystery are coming home to Downtown Calgary

Register for Calgary News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 28, 2022  

Vertigo Theatre Presents Stephen King's Classic Thriller MISERY Vertigo Theatre kicks off it's 46th season with their production of MISERY based on the novel by Stephen King, written by William Goldman, September 10 - October 15. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2:00 pm Sundays, with additional matinees 2:00 pm Saturdays. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre's Ticket Office, by calling 403.221.3708 or visiting www.vertigotheatre.com.

Romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by self proclaimed "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and is taken to her secluded house in the woods. While he is recuperating, Annie reads Paul's newest novel and discovers her favourite character, Misery Chastain, has been killed off. As Annie's obsession takes a dark turn, Paul is forced to write a new Misery novel, and realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go. He is writing as if his life depends on it - and it does.

MISERY is based on Stephen King's classic psychological thriller and written by William Goldman, the same screenwriter of the 1990 movie.

"I think part of what makes Stephen King such a master of horror is that he understands the simple truth that nothing haunts us more than our pasts," says MISERY director Jamie Dunsdon.

Incoming Artistic Director Jack Grinhaus says "MISERY, the best-selling horror classic by Stephen King, is celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year, and the Oscar winning and Tony nominated adaptations have been thrilling audiences since that time. I couldn't be more excited to have audiences see what's made this story endure three artistic mediums and generations, particularly at a time in our history where a story about escaping from isolation is something we can all relate to. Seeing it live with others around you is an experience you'll never forget!"

MISERY stars Anna Cummer as Annie Wilkes, Haysam Kadri as Paul Sheldon, and Curt McKinstry as Buster. Katherine Fadum is the understudy for this production.

MISERY is directed by Jamie Dunsdon, Set Design by Scott Reid, Costume Design by Rebecca Toon Lighting Design by Anton deGroot, Sound Design & Composition by Dewi Wood, Fight Direction by Karl Sine, Stage Management by Meredith Johnson, Carissa Sams and Michael Luong.

MISERY at Vertigo Theatre, previews September 10 - September 14 with the official opening September 15. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, call 403.221.3708 or visit www.vertigotheatre.com.

Vertigo Theatre on Facebook | Vertigo Theatre on Twitter




From This Author - Vicki Trask

Vicki Trask is a Calgary-based writer and performer who has been a part of the theatre community since 2011. Previously, she wrote for OnStage Blog and is now incredibly excited to share her love o... (read more about this author)


Vertigo Theatre Presents Stephen King's Classic Thriller MISERYVertigo Theatre Presents Stephen King's Classic Thriller MISERY
August 28, 2022

Vertigo Theatre kicks off it’s 46th season with their production of MISERY based on the novel by Stephen King, written by William Goldman, September 10 - October 15. MISERY is based on Stephen King’s classic psychological thriller and written by William Goldman, the same screenwriter of the 1990 movie.
ALBERTA THEATRE PROJECTS Will Present a Bold, Magical and Provocative Season, with Their Entertaining 2022-23 LineupALBERTA THEATRE PROJECTS Will Present a Bold, Magical and Provocative Season, with Their Entertaining 2022-23 Lineup
July 12, 2022

Alberta Theatre Projects announced the first season programmed by Artistic and Executive Director Rohit Chokhani. The upcoming season of five plays includes three World Premieres, an International script never before produced in Calgary, and a Governor-General Award-nominated production performed for the first time in Alberta.
Review: FOREVER PLAID is Simply FunReview: FOREVER PLAID is Simply Fun
July 10, 2022

The joys of watching live theatre include seeing the sweat pouring down performer’s faces, from an acceptably social distance, and knowing that it’s a combination of the powerful stage lights and the inexplicable desire to include live flames in a show about four boys who died in a car crash... Before I knew it, our time with The Plaids was over.
One Yellow Rabbit Cancels HIGH PERFORMANCE RODEOOne Yellow Rabbit Cancels HIGH PERFORMANCE RODEO
January 12, 2022

While of course we are deeply disappointed, the safety of our community is our top priority. We’re currently communicating with all of our artists and crews, and exploring our options, including the potential of rescheduling individual events or the festival as a whole. We thank you all for your patience as we look to what’s next! 
Lunchbox Theatre Welcomes Audiences Back with a New Christmas ClassicLunchbox Theatre Welcomes Audiences Back with a New Christmas Classic
November 23, 2021

Lunchbox Theatre is set to debut the first production of its 2021-22 season after nearly two years in the dark. As announced in September, the first full, in-person production is the holiday show All I Want for Christmas by Rebecca Northan. It is a wonderful new comedy about looking for love at the North Pole that is sure to warm your heart and get you in the festive spirit. This production will preview on November 30, Open on December 2nd and run until December 19, 2021.