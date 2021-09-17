Vaccination Policy In Place At Theatre Calgary And Arts Commons

This fall marks the official return of live performance to Arts Commons, the largest performing arts centre in Western Canada and home to its six Resident Companies: Alberta Theatre Projects, Arts Commons Presents, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Downstage, One Yellow Rabbit, and Theatre Calgary.

Starring September 20, 2021, to ensure the health and safety of all patrons, staff, and artists, Arts Commons and the Resident Companies will require audience members to show proof of vaccination. Those who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical exemption or sincerely held religious belief must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before aCending an in-person, indoor event.

This policy currently only applies to audience members 12 years and older. However, any child under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult that meets the criteria outlined in the policy. A piece of government-issued ID will also be required upon entry for identity verification. Anyone failing to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the allowed timeframe will be denied entry into the venue and will be directed to the box office; Ticket refund or exchange policies will be determined by the producing or presenting company.

Audience members are considered "fully vaccinated" two weeks aZer they have received a second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks aZer they have received a single-dose vaccine. The details of the Arts Commons vaccination policy - including which specific vaccines and tests will be accepted - can be found at artscommons.ca/healthandsafety.

This proof of vaccination policy is the latest protocol instated by Arts Commons and the Resident Companies to prioritize the health and safety of our community and complies with the Alberta Restriction Exception Program. It joins existing protocols for in-person, indoor aVendance which include mandatory mask-wearing at all times (when not eating or drinking) and parameters that encourage social distancing and frequent hand sanitization. Arts Commons facilites are also employing the highest standards in building-wide air filtration, circulation and sanitization, including hospital-grade Merv 14A Air filters (Merv 15 Air filters to come this fall) and an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) system - meaning that the air leaving Arts Commons is cleaner than the air coming in.

Arts Commons and the Resident Companies will revisit these policies as needed over the coming months to respond to changes in COVID-19 case rates and expert guidance. Individual organizations and events may

have additional audience requirements. Audience members are encouraged to visit the website of the producing or presenting organization prior to attending for the most current protocols.

"These policies are reflective of the current consensus of scientific experts regarding best practices to stop the spread of COVID-19. We have made such progress, but it's clear that the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are not yet over," say the Arts Commons Resident Companies. "Thorough clinical trials have proven vaccines to be safe, effective and our best protection against infection. We're comfortable asking our staff, volunteers, and artists to meet this vaccination policy as well as our audiences, because getting through this final stretch of the pandemic will be dependent on working and cooperating together, on both sides of the stage."

As a group of organizations committed to presenting exceptional live, in-person artistic experiences to Calgarians, Arts Commons and the Resident Companies are more confident than ever in the importance of this role to protect the wellbeing of our city and our neighbours. The arts are essential in our collective recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we do not take this role lightly, and will explore every avenue possible to ensure we proceed through this recovery thoughfully and responsibly.