Tour De Force: Cheng + Cello Comes to Calgary Philharmonic in September

The performance is set for 23 September 2023 at 7:30pm at Jack Singer Concert Hall.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION Comes to Calgary Phil in September Photo 1 PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION Comes to Calgary Phil in September

Tour De Force: Cheng + Cello comes to Calgary Philharmonic in September. The performance is set for 23 September 2023 at 7:30pm at Jack Singer Concert Hall.

Savour the beauty and majesty of the bohemian lands of the Czech Republic, like the flowing Moldau river, in picturesque symphonic poems by the region’s legendary composers Antonín Dvořák and Bedřich Smetana, conducted by Charles Olivieri-Munroe — a recognized specialist in this repertoire. Rising star Canadian cellist Bryan Cheng brings his brilliant virtuosity and singing tone to Camille Saint-Saëns’ enchanting Cello Concerto No. 1.

DVOŘÁK A Hero’s Song
SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1
SMETANA From My Life: String Quartet No. 1 (Orchestral Version)

CHARLES OLIVIERI-MUNROE conductor
BRYAN CHENG cello
CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA





