Tour De Force: Cheng + Cello comes to Calgary Philharmonic in September. The performance is set for 23 September 2023 at 7:30pm at Jack Singer Concert Hall.

Savour the beauty and majesty of the bohemian lands of the Czech Republic, like the flowing Moldau river, in picturesque symphonic poems by the region’s legendary composers Antonín Dvořák and Bedřich Smetana, conducted by Charles Olivieri-Munroe — a recognized specialist in this repertoire. Rising star Canadian cellist Bryan Cheng brings his brilliant virtuosity and singing tone to Camille Saint-Saëns’ enchanting Cello Concerto No. 1.

DVOŘÁK A Hero’s Song

SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1

SMETANA From My Life: String Quartet No. 1 (Orchestral Version)

CHARLES OLIVIERI-MUNROE conductor

BRYAN CHENG cello

CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA