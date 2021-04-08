Top Performing Arts Schools in Calgary, Canada

Calgary has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Calgary. Check out the list below!

Are you a performing arts student who is interested in blogging about your school productions and the theatre scene in Calgary? Contact us here.

Looking to list your school in a roundup or submit a correction? Get in touch here.

Ambrose University

Your career as a professional actor, director, playwright or theatre major gets off to a great start in this two-year intensive program. Experiential learning grounds you in the art and industry of theatre and gives you a solid foundation the most essential element of theatre: acting. Through every class and experience, you learn how to be a storyteller who tells the truth with artistry, while becoming a confident and versatile performer.

Collaborate, produce and complete internships within the Calgary theatre community.

Learn more here.

Company of Rogues Actors' Studio

Located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Company of Rogues Actors' Studio teaches a deep and personal process of acting rooted in the New York tradition of authentic performance; offering professional Stage, Meisner, Television and Film training for the actor. For the last 30 years, our Co-founders (Joe-Norman Shaw and Christiane Hirt) have dedicated their lives to the craft of acting as working professionals, while sharing their passion with thousands of students -many of whom have successfully entered the professional world.

Learn more here.

University of Calgary