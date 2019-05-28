Theatre & CircusÂ Presents LET THERE BE HEIGHT

Let There Be Height: An Aerial Cabaret is Firefly Theatre's annual showcase and fundraiser. This unique performance event features Edmonton's professional and upcoming circus artists along with physical theatre, comedy and dance.



Let There Be Height is one of a kind in Edmonton - come and see ordinary people doing extraordinary things, 20' in the air. All proceeds will benefit the Firefly Circus Academy, Edmonton's pioneer Aerial Arts Program.



On June 6th & 7th, travel through space and time with Aerial Silks Artists, Trapezists, Daredevils, Bendy Types, and more crazy, wonderful people doing fabulous and risky things. Join the Firefly Circus Academy for their 15th annual aerial showcase and fundraiser. Tickets are now available.



Firefly Theatre performs on the ground and in the air, creating original live performances that combines the visceral and awe-inspiring response of the circus with the emotional response of the theatre. Our productions have taken place inside theatres, museums, convention centres and nightclubs, outside in squares and intersections, and in the air suspended from buildings.

Firefly Theatre is at the forefront of aerial theatre in Canada. Our style of storytelling creates exciting and powerful theatrical performances, providing the audience with a memorable experience. This fusion of circus and theatre has given Firefly a unique voice in the Canadian performing arts landscape.

FFT productions include Inferno (workshop 2019), Craniatrium, Operation EVAsion, Primordial Blues, Ballerina on a Horse, and the Aerial-Action-Thriller Duck Duck Bang.





