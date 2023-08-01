Theatre Calgary Announces BEACHES THE MUSICAL For 2023-24 Season

Theatre Calgary's Artistic Director Stafford Arima (Allegiance, Broadway; Carrie, Off-Broadway revival; Ragtime - West End premiere; Altar Boyz, Off-Broadway), along with Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso (Tony & Emmy Award winner: Spring Awakening, Legally Blonde, Rock of Asges, Broadway), Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment & JAS Theatricals, and Alison Spiriti of Right Angle Entertainment are proud to announce the international premiere of Beaches the Musical as the final show of Theatre Calgary's upcoming 2023-24 season.

Beaches the Musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart, based on the novel Beaches by Iris Rainer Dart, and developed in collaboration with David Austin. The show begins previews May 18th, 2024, opens May 24th, and runs until June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary.

A new musical based on the best-selling novel, which was made into the blockbuster film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow and love. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie's oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Directing Beaches the Musical will be Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Master Harold and the Boys, Broadway; Scotland, PA, Off-Broadway), and co-directed by Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, 110 in the Shade, Broadway). Price and Cowart recently collaborated to bring the world premiere of The Louder We Get to Theatre Calgary in January, 2020.

The full cast and creative team for Beaches the Musical will be announced at a later date.

Previous developmental productions of Beaches have taken place at The Signature Theatre in Washington, DC and The Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago. Beaches the Musical will be having a NYC Industry reading in October 2023.

Tickets for Beaches the Musical are now on sale at Click Here. Tickets start as low as $39 for main level seating for all performances as part of Theatre Calgary's highly-successful Theatre For All $39 ticket initiative for the entire 2023-24 season. Performances begin at 7:30pm (Tues-Thurs), 8:00pm (Fri-Sat) and 2:00pm (Sat & Sun matinees).

Theatre Calgary's 2023-24 season was announced this past May and includes Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Farren Timoteo's Made in Italy, Geoffrey Simon Brown's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Steve Martin's Meteor Shower, William Shakespeare's As You Like It, and Maria Crooks & Caroline Russell-King's Selma Burke.

Stafford Arima - Theatre Calgary Artistic Director: “I remember the movie 'Beaches' like it was yesterday. I first saw it when I was 18 years old. Now 35 years later, the brilliant Iris Dart, who wrote the original novel, has teamed up with the legendary songwriter, Mike Stoller to reimagine this timeless tale of friendship as a musical. I am honoured and thrilled that this new production of Beaches, directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, will have its international premiere at Theatre Calgary.”

Iris Rainer Dart - Book, Lyrics, Novel- “Not long ago I visited the beautiful Theatre Calgary and fell in love with the theater, the energy of the team, and Stafford Arima's joy and enthusiasm in presenting plays and musicals to the community. Remarkably, it was my old friend Stafford's idea, many years ago, that I turn Beaches into a musical. The team of co-directors Lonny Price and Matt Cowart and our producers Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso and Douglas McJannet have brought Mike Stoller and me along with many laughs, and just the right kind of loving guidance to get us to this important version of our musical. We can't wait to share it with all of you.”

Mike Stoller - Music- “I've never been to Calgary, but I've had the great pleasure of knowing and working with Stafford Arima. How lucky can a guy get? – I'm writing a musical with the wonderful Iris Dart, who I love to write songs with. Our show, “Beaches” (based on Iris' novel) is being directed by the fabulous Lonny Price (who I met and worked with decades ago) and co-directed by Matt Cowart. The producers, Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso and Douglas McJannet have assembled this dream team, and now I'm going to get to see Calgary and my dear friend, Stafford Arima.”

Lonny Price - Director, and Matt Cowart - Co-director- “Having previously directed 'The Louder We Get' at Theatre Calgary, Matt Cowart (co-director) and I are thrilled to continue our wonderful working relationship with Artistic Director, Stafford Arima, returning with another brand new musical, Beaches! Based on the novel, which was made into the blockbuster film, Beaches is a story that celebrates the ups and downs, the triumphs and tribulations of the thirty-five year friendship in the lives of Cee Cee and Bertie. (In the film, Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey.). We defy anyone to walk away unmoved by Iris Dart's hilarious and touching book, as well as her lyrics to legendary composer Mike Stoller's exhilarating new score. If we sound very excited about it— we are!"

Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso - Producer: “It is one of the greatest pleasures of my career to bring Beaches the Musical to the stage and to have our international premiere at Theatre Calgary. Working with the impeccable Stafford Arima and the Theatre Calgary team has been a joy for my partner Douglas McJannet and me, and anytime Director Lonny Price and Co-Director Matt Cowart are leading the team, the audience is in the best hands possible. With Iris Rainer Dart and Thom Thomas' beautiful book tapping into the unique bonds of friendship and the timeless score that Iris and legendary composer Mike Stoller have created, best friends around the world will fall in love with Cee Cee and Bertie, for the first time or for the hundredth time. At its core, Beaches is a love story about friendship… come fall in love!”

Beaches the Musical is made possible by the generous support of the Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund.

In honour of National Friendship Day, Beaches the Musical is offering a Best Friend Getaway. Visit BeachestheMusical.com to enter your information to receive a chance to win a VIP trip for two - you and your best friend - to attend the Opening Night of the International Premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary on May 24, 2024. (Sweepstakes will begin on National Friendship Day 8/6/23).

Founded in 1969, Theatre Calgary is Calgary's first and largest professional theatrical company. Our mission is to stimulate, provoke, and delight through ambitious programming created to ignite local, national, and international engagement.