The Metamorphosis of Art During Pandemic Dancers' Studio West Presents MADE UP

Dancers' Studio West have announced the world premiere installation and film by Associate Artist Linnea Swan, Made Up, from June 24 - 27, 2021 at cSPACE King Edward Studio Theatre, which will be presented through multiple screenings for small groups of people, as per AHS guidelines.

"It has been a real honour to collaborate with Linnea throughout her term as Associate Artist, and it has been fascinating to look at the transformations she has made to her work in response to COVID - related restrictions. I've always been excited by the interdisciplinary nature of her process, and it is her experience as a filmmaker which has enabled her to be nimble and generative throughout lock downs. The work she has developed is evocative, visually lush and intimate. I'm so excited that we can offer multiple screenings for small groups of people to witness her work," said DSW Artistic Director Sasha Ivanochko.

MADE UP: A Dance/Film Installation by Dancers' Studio West Associate Artist Linnea Swan

June 24-27, 2021

Made Up - Projecting images of the female body through multiple layers of tulle, a fabric traditionally associated with the wedding gown and a dancer's tutu, choreographer/filmmaker Linnea Swan's Made Up examines the hyperbolic feminine to question the binary construct of the male/female gaze. Working significantly with tight framing and close ups, Swan draws the viewer to follow her own gaze, one which is complicated by the historical impact of female subjectivity in narrative art forms.

"This presentation is the culmination of three years of deeply collaborative work with performers Tania Alvarado, Nicole Charlton Goodbrand, and Meghann Michalsky. What began as an exploration of the classic Grimm's Fairy Tales, has evolved into a playful and hypnotic experience of shifting perspectives and perceptions. Whether you choose to sit in one spot or move around the space, both the audience and the film will live in conversation with the immersive environment of the hanging tulle in the theatre, creating a unique viewing experience for each audience member," said Linnea Swan.

Screening Times

cSPACE King Edward Studio Theatre - 1729 - 29th AVE SW

Entrance through the NW Door of cSpace

Thursday, June 24th

Showtimes: 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m.

Friday, June 25th

Showtimes: 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p..m. , 7 p.m., 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26th

Showtimes: 12 p.m.,1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 27th

Showtimes : 12 p.m.,1 p.m., 2 p.m.

TICKETS are $10 - https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/made-up-tickets-158146920697

Learn more at https://dancersstudiowest.ca.