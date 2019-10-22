The Canadian Jazz Festival In Calgary Set for November 6 Through 10

The sixth annual JazzYYC Canadian Jazz Festival kicks off on November 6 with five days and nights of jazz all over the city. From headliner Jack Semple at the Calgary Central Library, to three nights at the Ironwood with Montreal's hottest jazz talent, and local chanteuse Ellen Doty, one of three acts at the King Eddy Canadian Stage - there's something for everyone at the JazzYYC Canadian Festival November 6 through 10.

Music-lovers will enjoy the spoken-word jazz of Quincy Troupe & Sheri-D accompanied by Redline Trio + 2 as well as Jazzlab Orchestra, from Montreal, a collection of band leaders sounding like an intimate combo or a powerful big band.

On Sunday November 10 the free Sunday JazzWalk is the perfect event for families to experience great jazz from Noon to 7:00 p.m. Located at Central Library, Inglewood Brewery, & along The Music Mile, Sunday JazzWalk features local artists with a variety of sounds to suite all jazz music tastes. And there's beer.

Finally, JazzYYC is happy to offer free music workshops on November 6, 8, and 9. Sponsored by Long & McQuade, these workshops feature musicians providing training, tips, and ideas in improvisation, composing & arranging, and composing & performing. Vist jazzyyc.com to sign up.

"This year we are excited to present our annual showcase featuring top Canadian talent with an exciting headliner show featuring blues guitar master Jack Semple paying tribute to his musical idol B.B. King," says JazzYYC Artistic Producer Kodi Hutchinson. "We are so excited to feature a strong lineup of music that will appeal to jazz fans ranging from new listeners to veteran jazz fans with prices fitting any budget."

Tickets are now on sale and range from free to $45 before taxes. A full-festival limited quantity Festival Pass is available for $125. All tickets are available at jazzyyc.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Calgary Stories

More Hot Stories For You