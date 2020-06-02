The Calgary Allied Arts Foundation Launches Fundraiser to Assist Visual Artists

The Calgary Allied Arts Foundation (CAAF) is launching 'Petits Masterpieces' to raise funds for Visual Artists in need in our community.

"As we are all too aware, we are living in uncertain times. Many people have lost their jobs and their financial stability. As an arts organization that supports Calgary artists, CAAF would like help in raising funds to support Calgary artists facing financial difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Stacey Walyuchow, Board of Directors member and Visual Artist.

CAAF is looking for artists of all ages and skill levels to create original works of art in the form of postcards. The postcards will be sold for $20 each to benefit Calgary artists. Participating artists will receive half of the proceeds from the sale of their postcard, with the rest going to support artists with the highest needs. Provided that guidelines are followed, all postcards submitted will be displayed and offered for sale on the website.

CAAF will be accepting submissions on an ongoing basis and postcards will be available for sale on the Petits Masterpieces website starting June 1st.

Artists of all ages and abilities are encouraged to submit to:

petitsmasterpieces@gmail.com

Related Articles Shows View More Calgary Stories

More Hot Stories For You