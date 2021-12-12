Take A First Look at Both Casts of Theatre Calgary's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Theatre Calgary is set to bring Calgary's festive tradition, A Christmas Carol, back to the stage starting on November 30. Now in its 35th year, their production of Charles Dickens' timeless tale of greed, ghosts, and redemption is a must in the annual holiday celebrations for thousands of families in their city.

This year, they are staging an abridged 75-minute adaptation by Calgary playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown that features a cast of three playing more than 25 characters. They will also be performing the show with two different casts, who will alternate performances throughout the run. As previously announced, their 'Holly' cast features Haysam Kadri as Scrooge (and others). Joining him on stage will be Jamie Tognazzini and Marshall Vielle, who were both a part of the 2020 production. Their second cast, the 'Ivy' cast, will feature Mike Tan as Scrooge (and others), along with Vanessa Leticia Jetté and Karen Johnson-Diamond.

Tickets & more information can be found here.

Take a sneak peek at the holiday classic below:

HOLLY Cast:

IVY Cast: