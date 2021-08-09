StoryBook Theatre to Present THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

StoryBook Theatre will present their 2021 Student Intensive Program production, The Theory of Relativity. The show will explore friendship, relationships, interconnectedness and finding your true self from August 20 - September 5, 2021 on Tuesdays to Saturdays 7pm, and ONLINE On-Demand from September 5 - 30, 2021.

The Theory of Relativity is a joyous and moving play about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members and actors alike are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical.

"Each summer we bring together the future of the Calgary musical Theatre scene. This summer is no exception. Watching these students learn and grow each summer all our theatre souls and I know the audience will feel the same. This is the perfect choice to bring musical theatre back to our community and inspire us all that there is hope for our performing arts community coming out of this darkness," said JP Thibodeau, StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer and Director of this production.

Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Aaronsaul Negre, Aisha Kueh, Amy Warren, Bethany McLarty, Cameron Gilmour, Ella Challoner, Jayden Durksen, Jorga Rae Wilcox, Kalia Kryvenshuk, Lauren Racz, Madison McBride, Maia Tustonic, Neil Erine Palmaria, Tayah Funk, Thomas Valdarchi, Tula Sarsons, Zephyr Frebold-Francey

JP Thibodeau - Director

Michael Luong - Stage Manager

Joe Slabe - Musical Director

Selina Wong - Musical Director

JJ Peneranda - Set & Prop Designer

Wunmi Idowu - Dance Instructor

Nicole Pemberton - Choreographer

Cassie Doane - Acting Coach & Associate Director

Dallas Hayes Sparks - Associate Musical Director

Darcie Howe - Costume Design

TICKETS: On Sale Now

GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.

Recommended for ages 12+.

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

music and lyrics by Neil Bartram

book by Brian Hill

directed by JP THIBODEAU

For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org