StoryBook Theatre Presents SPRING AWAKENING Online

SPRING AWAKENING will be presented from August 28 to September 5, 2020.

StoryBook Theatre has made the bold decision to move forward with their programming for the 44th Season, although it will look a little different for their production of Spring Awakening from August 28 to September 5, 2020.

"We may not be able to present our shows to a live theatre audience (yet), but we are excited by the potential this challenge presents and we are moving forward with the option to stream shows online exclusively to our ticket holders. No matter what, every ticket holder will still receive a wonderful production by an incredible community of artists, " said JP Thibodeau, Artistic Producer of StoryBook Theatre and the Director of this production.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years - it's a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion.

"You can expect a lot of music with a pop-rock influence, in-depth conversations, and themes that explore sexuality, suicide, love, coming of age and many more. Definitely a bit different than what our audience might be used to seeing, but it's the perfect story to tell with our cast of Student Summer Intensive Program students."

The program has seen more than 300 students work through a summer of intense musical theatre training since its creation in 2014. This summer was no exception as students navigated both online and in-person rehearsals to create this show. A musical theatre educational experience unlike any other offered in Alberta, this show is guaranteed to delight and showcase the community leaders of tomorrow.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Adam Forward - Melchior Gabor

Maddie Arnason - shared role of Wendla Bergman

Nikko Hinayo - shared role of Wendla Bergman

Jeanette van Nieuwstadt - Moritz Steifel

Plus 31 other students within the program.

JP Thibodeau - Director

Joe Slabe - Musical Director

Jocelyn Hoover Leiver - Choreographer

Cassie Doane - Acting Coach

Joy Hodgson - Stage Manager

Cale Thompson - Assistant Stage Manager

Kris Mish - Production Manager & Tech Director

Constantine Anastasakis - Assistant Director

Darcie Howe - Costume Designer

Jessica Roney - Wardrobe Assistant

Ian McClellan - Lighting Assistant

Susan Leontaridis, Dallas Hayes Sparks, Kathleen Morrison - Vocal Coaches

Michael Luong, Gina Bennett, Jolene Anderson - Production Assistants

TICKETS:

On Sale Monday August 24, 2020

$32.00 per viewing code //ONLINE STREAMING

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

AUGUST 28 to August 30 - Nightly at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 2 to September 5 - Nightly at 7 p.m.

Matinee: 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5

SPRING AWAKENING

book and lyrics by Steven Sater

music by Duncan Sheik

based on the play by Frank Wedekind

