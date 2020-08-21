StoryBook Theatre Presents SPRING AWAKENING Online
SPRING AWAKENING will be presented from August 28 to September 5, 2020.
StoryBook Theatre has made the bold decision to move forward with their programming for the 44th Season, although it will look a little different for their production of Spring Awakening from August 28 to September 5, 2020.
"We may not be able to present our shows to a live theatre audience (yet), but we are excited by the potential this challenge presents and we are moving forward with the option to stream shows online exclusively to our ticket holders. No matter what, every ticket holder will still receive a wonderful production by an incredible community of artists, " said JP Thibodeau, Artistic Producer of StoryBook Theatre and the Director of this production.
The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years - it's a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion.
"You can expect a lot of music with a pop-rock influence, in-depth conversations, and themes that explore sexuality, suicide, love, coming of age and many more. Definitely a bit different than what our audience might be used to seeing, but it's the perfect story to tell with our cast of Student Summer Intensive Program students."
The program has seen more than 300 students work through a summer of intense musical theatre training since its creation in 2014. This summer was no exception as students navigated both online and in-person rehearsals to create this show. A musical theatre educational experience unlike any other offered in Alberta, this show is guaranteed to delight and showcase the community leaders of tomorrow.
CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
Adam Forward - Melchior Gabor
Maddie Arnason - shared role of Wendla Bergman
Nikko Hinayo - shared role of Wendla Bergman
Jeanette van Nieuwstadt - Moritz Steifel
Plus 31 other students within the program.
JP Thibodeau - Director
Joe Slabe - Musical Director
Jocelyn Hoover Leiver - Choreographer
Cassie Doane - Acting Coach
Joy Hodgson - Stage Manager
Cale Thompson - Assistant Stage Manager
Kris Mish - Production Manager & Tech Director
Constantine Anastasakis - Assistant Director
Darcie Howe - Costume Designer
Jessica Roney - Wardrobe Assistant
Ian McClellan - Lighting Assistant
Susan Leontaridis, Dallas Hayes Sparks, Kathleen Morrison - Vocal Coaches
Michael Luong, Gina Bennett, Jolene Anderson - Production Assistants
TICKETS:
On Sale Monday August 24, 2020
$32.00 per viewing code //ONLINE STREAMING
PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES
AUGUST 28 to August 30 - Nightly at 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 2 to September 5 - Nightly at 7 p.m.
Matinee: 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5
SPRING AWAKENING
book and lyrics by Steven Sater
music by Duncan Sheik
based on the play by Frank Wedekind