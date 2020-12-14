Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rosebud Theatre Streaming A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through December 31

Tune into Rosebud Theatre's virtual production of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, now through December 31. 

Dec. 14, 2020  

On Christmas Eve in Victorian England, a street-wise storyteller invites us into the story of Ebenezer Scrooge who on this very night will be visited by three spirits. Using Dickens' evocative language, Nathan Schmidt imagines this well-known tale of redemption in a way that reawakens the Christmas spirit it embodies.

Live talkbacks Thursdays at 3:30pm or Fridays at 10:00pm. Tax Receipts included with $50 and $100 purchases. Video available for 48 hours from time of purchase.

Learn more here.


