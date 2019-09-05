RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Announces Rush Seats in Calgary

Broadway Across Canada announced today that seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $25.00 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. The $25.00 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Box Office, located at 1415 14 Ave NW, on the day of each performance only, one hour prior to the show. The $25.00 tickets are limited to two tickets per person.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT performs at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Performance times are September 10 to 13 at 8pm, September 14 at 2pm and 8pm, and September 15 at 2pm and 7:30pm.

For general ticket information, visit ticketmaster.ca, or call 1-855-985-5000.

Visit RentOnTour.net for more information.





