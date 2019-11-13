NAUGHTY... BUT NICE: SIX IN THE CITY! Returns to Lunchbox Theatre

It's Six Sensational years in the City for Naughty... but Nice, everyone's favourite holiday musical for grown-ups! Come join Forte Musical Theatre for this favourite sweet but risqué holiday celebration, which runs from December 5 - 22, 2019.

With rave reviews and sell-out crowds, Forte Musical Theatre Guild is proud to present Naughty but Nice: Six in the City! A hit parade of favourites from the past and a smattering of new tunes will remind you why, every year, Naughty but Nice is on your must-see list.

"Audiences will get a great mix of old and new since we've invited back some of our favourite performers from past years, and both Dan Perrott and I will be contributing new songs to play alongside the classics from previous shows," said musical director Joe Slabe.

"The intimate Lunchbox space will be set up as a chic downtown loft so you'll feel like you're at a fabulous Christmas party where all manner of naughtiness could break out. We're planning a special video surprise this year as well!"

Also for the first time, you can add the CAST RECORDING of Naughty... but Nice! to your purchase! Featuring seventeen of your favourite songs, professionally recorded and mastered at OCL Studios, this album is sure to be in heavy rotation on your holiday play list! Available as either a CD or a digital download, your purchase will be available for pick-up at the theatre box office when you arrive for the show!

Winner of three Calgary Critics' Awards and the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, this year's production will feature a hit parade of favourites from the past and a smattering of new tunes which will remind the audience why, every year, Naughty... but Nice is on their must-see list!

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Featuring Scott Olynek, Justine Westby, Tenaj Williams and Selina Wong

Directed by JP Thibodeau

Musical Direction by Joe Slabe

Choreographed by Lauren Thompson

Naughty...but Nice, Six in the City! runs from December 5 - 22, 2019 at Lunchbox Theatre, with curtain times at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets available at www.fortemusical.ca or by calling 403-265-4292.

Recommended for Audiences 15+.

Every Tuesday is Pay-what-you can! (Or $15 in advance)

All other shows $30 except Friday and Saturday nights for $35

($5 discount for Students and Seniors)

Forte Musical Theatre Guild thanks our sponsors and partners for their support.





