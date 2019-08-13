Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society to Present First Annual Indigenous PRIDE Events

The Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society will present their first annual Indigenous PRIDE Events from August 28 to August 30, 2019.

"We are so honoured to be able to showcase events such as our Pride programming and highlight contemporary indigenous queer culture," said Justin Many Fingers, Making Treaty 7's Artistic Director. "This culture needs to be celebrated and liberated by us all, and this is just one step forward. The artists we are bringing to our stage are all unique and doing wonderful things within the queer community and we can't wait to continue some important conversations - and have a lot of fun while we're at it!"

Making Treaty 7 Talking Series

Wednesday August 28, 2019 6 - 8:30 p.m.

With Guests Waawaate Fobister and Marshall Vielle, hosted by MT7 Artistic Director Justin Many Fingers

In Making Treaty 7's first Talking Series, Justin Many Fingers will be chatting with internationally acclaimed artist Waawaate Fobister, who is a well-known creator, performer and choreographer. They will also be joined by Marshal Vielle (Blackfoot), who is an emerging performance artist from Mohhkinstist (Calgary), who has been in many productions in the city and has toured the country with several productions.

Opening up conversations around Indigenous queer spaces, discussing growing up gay on the Reserves and what it means to leave the reserve in search of self-identity.

AGOKWE - Unplugged

Thursday August 29, 2019 8 - 10 p.m.

Written and Performed by Waawaate Fobister

Theatrical One Man Show

Agokwe is a theatrical one man show that is a powerful tale that explores unrequited love between teenage boys - a hockey player and a dancer - from neighbouring reserves who connect through a mutual love of movement. But when tragedy intervenes, youth, distance, and isolation strive to pull them apart. This award-winning production, described as a "magnetic plea for tolerance and action" by the Georgia Straight, speaks to bullying, homophobia, unrequited love, social isolation and the lost traditions of the Anishnaabe.

QUEER CAB FAB DRAGS - Indigenous Drag Cabaret

Friday August 30, 2019 8 - 11 p.m.

Calgary's FIRST EVER indigenous lead drag show, performed by Indigenous drag superstars that are sure to astonish and amaze!

Featuring Argintina Hailey (Morley, AB); Levi Alizaar Foy (Winnipeg, MB); Quanah Napoleon (Vancouver, BC); Marshal Vielle (Kainai, AB); and host DJ, Dexter Amos (Morley, AB). This 18+ event is for everyone to come celebrate, dance and let your inner diva fly!

All Pride events will be held at Making Treaty 7's home, The GRAND - 608 1st Street SW and TICKETS are on sale now at https://www.thegrandyyc.ca or (403) 205-2922.

Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society presents entertainment pieces and learning experiences for all Canadians. Inspirational, educational, and entertaining, the Making Treaty 7 performances tell a fundamental story of Alberta's past, and hopes to inspire new relationships across cultures and generations, long into the future. The Society invites all ages and backgrounds to consider an enlightened, sustainable future for everyone, together.





