Lunchbox Theatre Welcomes Audiences Back with a New Christmas Classic

Lunchbox Theatre is set to debut the first production of its 2021-22 season after nearly two years in the dark. As announced in September, the first full, in-person production is the holiday show All I Want for Christmas by Rebecca Northan. It is a wonderful new comedy about looking for love at the North Pole that is sure to warm your heart and get you in the festive spirit. This production will preview on November 30, Open on December 2nd and run until December 19, 2021.

Being an elf isn't easy. Ginger is the only elf in North Pole history to have been fired from every job she's tried. When Santa's Mailroom needs a last-minute replacement on December 23rd, Ginger's sibling, the fastidious Nog, pulls some strings to get her the new position. All she has to do is open letters and run the switchboard - what could go wrong? When an unexpected outsider breaches the scene, Ginger has to deal with more than one elf can handle while coming to terms with what it means to belong. This new comedy by Rebecca Northan is full of slapstick humour and hilarious heart.

New Artistic Director Bronwyn Steinberg is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the theatre

while keeping guests' safety a top priority. Steinberg was appointed Artistic Director in

November 2020.

"Rebecca is a beloved Calgary artist who is known for her Spontaneous Theatre creation BLIND DATE, which has had performances all over the country and the world. She's spent hours in pandemic lockdown writing away, and while this new scripted piece isn't one of her improv-based creations, it draws on her incredible comedic chops to pack in the laughs," said Steinberg. "It's quirky, fun and brings up questions of identity, loneliness and belonging in a way that surprises you with just how much you care about these hilarious characters by the end."

Rebecca Northan is in-demand as an actor, director, playwright and improviser. She's

particularly busy this fall, as she's currently directing another production of All I Want for

Christmas at Centaur Theatre in Montreal. Her other creations in the Spontaneous Theatre

genre include Legend Has It as well as An Undiscovered Shakespeare. Recently, Northan wrote and directed Slipper, a pantomime adaptation of Cinderella for Alberta Theatre Projects, and she has been commissioned to create their Holiday Family Show for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Her other scripted play, Kung Fu Panties, won an Audience Choice Award for its sold-out run in Calgary.

Purchase tickets at Lunchboxtheatre.com