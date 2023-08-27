Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre Honour Co-Founder Harry Kiyooka with The Second Annual Memorial Fundraiser

Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre (KOAC) will host 'La Serenissima': KOAC Harry Kiyooka 2023 Memorial Fundraiser for the second year on September 16, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

'La Serenissima' will be a sublime evening in honour of HARRY KIYOOKA, highlighting some never-before-seen works from his Venetian series with displays of his books and sketches, along with a remarkable collection of works donated for a silent auction by generous artists and collectors, live classical music, spritz drinks, antipasti and the convivial company of friends who appreciate art.

“Giving back to the community has always been very important to Harry. From forming the Triangle Gallery to the Calgary Contemporary Arts Society to the KOAC, we are very grateful to have the opportunity to share with all of Alberta the vitality and diversity of artists from around the world,” said Katie Ohe, KOAC co-founder. “We appreciate the time, energy, and financial support that so many have contributed. It has all helped make KOAC a thriving artistic oasis.”

This event is KOAC's largest fundraising event of the year and the proceeds will allow KOAC to foster the growth of visual arts of all disciplines, provide educational art programs and workshops, promote a vibrant and inclusive artistic community, as well as sustain KOAC's ecologically significant grounds and allowing its captivating sculptures to stand as timeless testaments to the power of artistic expression.

“We are delighted to be able to showcase the phenomenal work of Harry Kiyooka's rarely seen large-scale Venetian paintings, while having an opportunity to raise money for this incredible 20-acre sculpture park and art centre, right in Calgary's backyard,” said Alice Lam, member of KOAC's Board of Directors. “I encourage all art enthusiasts to attend to support the founder's legacy of helping generations of Calgarians enjoy art in nature.”

Location:

Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre

244034 Horizon View Road, Calgary, AB, T3Z 3M5

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the link below.

The Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre is a non-profit arts centre dedicated to the research, education and documentation of contemporary visual arts. In 2016, Katie Ohe and Harry Kiyooka donated the property, outdoor sculptures and buildings that comprise the current arts centre and sculpture park to Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre Society of Calgary (KOAC). KOAC is situated on 20 acres of mature forest and grasslands with two free-standing artist studios, and an extensive collection of contemporary sculptures. KOAC is open year-round and supports Artist in Residence programs, workshops, speaker series, special events and exhibitions. To add to their already exuberant legacy, Katie and Harry's joint 'oeuvre' and personal collection of Canadian and international art will also be donated to KOAC for the enjoyment of generations to come. For more information: https://www.koartscentre.org/

Harry Kiyooka was born in 1928 and lived his life as an accomplished painter and printmaker, before passing in 2022. Works from the early years of his career position him prominently within the international geometric abstraction style, while his 1980s Venezia series align him with the artists and aesthetics of the School of Paris. He was a Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of Calgary with a tenure of 27 years. For more information: https://www.koartscentre.org/harry-kiyooka/