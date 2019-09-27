ICELAND Comes To Theatre Calgary Next Month

This powerful one-act, Canadian-born piece follows three expertly written, imperfect characters through their relationships with money, greed and righteousness. Told through three interconnected monologues, this dark comedy explores humanity and the state of capitalism.

"Iceland puts a theatrical window up to capitalism, commenting on greed through satire. Nicolas Billon's expertly written play brings humanity and humour to those characters struggling with the guiding systems of capitalism" said Stafford Arima.

Tickets start at just $20! Includes all performances of Iceland. Phone orders, in person or online orders. $20 price valid on seats in Balcony One, rows A, B and C and Balcony Two, rows A, B and C. $20 Iceland tickets are not able to be combined with any other offers or discounts. Final sale. Non-transferrable. Subject to availability





