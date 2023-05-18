Haysam Kadri Becomes Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre Projects

The Board of Directors for Alberta Theatre Projects has announced Calgary's own Haysam Kadri as the company's permanent Artistic Director. He is well-known in the Canadian theatre community as a producer, director, and actor and he has just completed an eleven-year term as Artistic Producer of The Shakespeare Company where he helped establish the company as a leading performing arts organization in Calgary. He is known for programming innovative and inspiring productions introducing new audiences to classical works. Following the tragic passing of ATP's Executive and Artistic Director Darcy Evans, Kadri served as Interim Artistic Director while also helping the company weather the storm of the global pandemic.

"The entire Board is incredibly pleased that Haysam has agreed to join us as Artistic Director," said Vishal Saini, Chair of the Board of Directors. "He is a proven and respected leader who knows ATP, and the broader theatre community, well. The Board is unanimous in our support for Haysam and our optimism for the future of ATP with him in this critical role."

"As an artist growing up in Calgary, I have always strived to invest my energy here at home," said Kadri. "Becoming Artistic Director for one of the country's top contemporary theatre companies is an exciting challenge. I love ATP, and the opportunity to play this leadership role is a great honour."

ATP has been in a period of transition since parting ways with our former Artistic and Executive Director in late 2022. With Kadri in place as Artistic Director, the Board will begin its search for an Executive Director with the aid of Martin Bragg & Associates.

The Board of Directors is also undergoing a period of transition as it brings on new members to fully support ATP and its leadership with a diversity of experience, expertise, and perspective.

"On behalf of the Board, I must extend our sincerest thanks to ATP staff, our dedicated volunteers, donors, subscribers, ticket holders, and everyone within the theatre community who continue to support us," said Saini. "With Haysam as Artistic Director, we are excited about the future of ATP as we continue our mission to produce provocative and entertaining contemporary stories in Calgary."

ATP recently concluded its 2022-2023 season with a hit production of Teenage Dick, a co-production with The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth Productions. The 2023-2034 season will be announced in the coming weeks.