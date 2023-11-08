Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards

Handsome Alice Theatre Presents UPROOTED

Uprooted is a groundbreaking piece by New Canadian Women that delves into the heartfelt stories of those who have bravely embarked on a new life in Canada.

Handsome Alice Theatre Presents UPROOTED

Handsome Alice Theatre has announce the second iteration of Uprooted from November 24 - 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Joyce Doolittle Theatre, as they embark on telling powerful stories that are filled with empathy, understanding and celebration of what it means to be a newcomer to Canada.

“Uprooted is a remarkable production that beautifully captures the essence of the newcomer experience,” said Meg Farhall, Artistic Producer. “Through powerful storytelling, this thought-provoking show not only builds bridges of understanding but also empowers participants to embrace their unique journeys. Uprooted is a must-see for anyone seeking a deeper appreciation of the challenges and triumphs faced by new Canadians. Prepare to be moved and inspired."

Uprooted is a groundbreaking piece by New Canadian Women that delves into the heartfelt stories of those who have bravely embarked on a new life in Canada. Uprooted unites community members and artists, forging powerful connections through shared experiences. The show came about through conversations with newcomer artists looking for opportunities to connect with the local arts scene and build connections.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM  

Geraldine Fuenmayor - Director

Mariana Romero - Performer

Ivanna Solera - Performer 

Snizhana Bora - Performer

Antares Ramirez - Performer

Millie Winzinowich - Stage Manager

Alexandra Prichard - Set and Lighting Design

Camille Craig - Sound Design

Meg Farhall - Producer

Marcia Liber - Production Management

TICKETS: On Sale Now, $27 each

For more information, visit: https://www.universe.com/events/uprooted-tickets-Z978GP 

ABOUT HANDSOME ALICE THEATRE 

Since 2005, Handsome Alice Theatre has been devoted to amplifying women, non-binary and trans voices through theatre works that are inclusive, curious, and rebellious. The company has produced over twenty productions from the classic and contemporary canons, to premieres of new Canadian works. With artistic excellence leading their core values, artists associated with Handsome Alice Theatre productions have garnered two Betty Mitchell Awards, twenty Betty Mitchell Award nominations, and five Critics Choice Award nominations.

Handsome Alice, an innovative theatre company, is thrilled to announce its upcoming season filled with thought-provoking performances and empowering narratives. From celebrating gender and pronouns, to sharing stories of coming to Canada, to exploring reproductive rights, this season promises to captivate audiences and spark important conversations.






