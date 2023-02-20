Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Theatre Calgary in April

Performances run April 18 - May 13.

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Theatre Calgary in April

Escape to Margaritaville comes to Theatre Calgary in April. Performances run April 18 - May 13.

Find your parrot shirt, grab your flip-flops, and head to Margaritaville - where a part-time bartender and singer in a rundown hotel in the tropics has fallen for a serious career-minded tourist.

This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville", "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere", "Fins", "Volcano", and more. Created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is not to be missed!

This production is made possible by the generous support of The Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund.




