Downstage Presents World Premiere of MEN EXPRESS THEIR FEELINGS

Downstage, with the generous support of Hit & Myth Productions, is proud to present Men Express Their Feelings, the rollicking world premiere production by Sunny Drake, from February 28 - March 15, 2020, at the Big Secret Theatre.

"I'm delighted to direct this hilariously fast paced and imaginative play that is focused on creating more inclusion in the sport of hockey and in our society," said Clare Preuss, Artistic Director of Downstage, who is also directing this production.

This lightning speed comedy takes us to a community hockey rink. Two dads and their sons are sentenced to the dressing room to sort out a misunderstanding. As rivalry turns to friendship, these men teach themselves what it really means to win. Men Express Their Feelings dives into hot topics such as hockey culture, male emotional literacy and sexuality.

"This play is a brilliantly funny, poignant and heart warming. Playwright Sunny Drake skillfully maneuvers from past to present as we piece together a series of incidents that lead to one bloody nose, a dose of emotional investigation and a whole lot of laughs," added Preuss.

Tickets are on sale at https://artscommons.ca/whats-on/2020/men-express-their-feelings/ or by calling 403.294.9494 OR in person at the Arts Commons Box Office.





