Downstage Presents GENDER? I HARDLY KNOW THEM

Downstage will present the Calgary-Treaty 7 premiere of Gender? I Hardly Know Them, a fast-paced, joyfully provocative queer sketch show from co-creators and performers Elena Belyea and Sydney Campbell, from October 12 to October 16 at Motel Theatre in Arts Commons.

"This playfully poignant piece encourages audiences to bring a sense of generosity to the conversation about important topic of gender, while poking fun at some of our most entrenched gender stereotypes," said Clare Preuss, Downstage's Artistic Director.

"Elena Eli Belyea and Sydney Campbell are full of audacious charm, sly humour and quick wit. We invite audiences to join us in considering how we can all grow together in our relationship to gender within ourselves, our family members, loved ones and the broader community. This is a great comedy that stokes societal change."

Since 2018, Gender? I Hardly Know Them (the live sketchtroupe) has sold out theatres, lined up a national tour and received funding from Telus'Storyhive, Toronto's Inside Out LGBT Film Festival and the Edmonton Arts Council.

"I'm so looking forward to returning to Moh'kins'tis to share this show, specifically created by and for Alberta queers!" said Elena Belyea.

Cast and Creative Team

Created and performed by Elena Belyea and Syd Campbell

Directed and additional writing by Paul Blinov

With Musical Guest Miranda Martini

Sound Design, and Production/Stage Management by Tori Morrison

Produced by Tiny Bear Jaws

Dramaturgical support by Rochelle Laplante

For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199550®id=344&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.downstage.ca%2Fgender?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1