Downstage Announces 2019/2020 Season

Downstage is thrilled to announce their 2019/2020 Season that launches this November with Safe Site, their newest community-engagement project.

"Our 2019-2020 season is bursting with funny, poignant, heart warming plays that touch on topics ripe for discussion here in Calgary. I'm excited for our season to stir up conversation about important social issues in the spirit of playful inquiry and constructive collaboration," said Clare Preuss, Downstage's Artistic Director.

Safe Site: November 16 & 17, 2019

Downstage's newest community-engaged project explores access to public space, supervised consumption services and adjacent communities. This newly devised piece is created and performed by community members who have various relationships to Calgary's only supervised consumption site. Enjoy an eclectic mix of Song, Poetry, Story, Installation Art and more.

"I am inspired by the collaborative generosity of the Safe Site ensemble. Community

participants bring their lived experience to the project and share their perspectives with courage, openness and a sense of humour. It's a moving piece filled with humanity," added Preuss.

Lighting the Way: December 12, 2019

This is a one-night-only (and not to be missed) event in collaboration with Climate Change Theatre Action 2019. Audiences will experience readings of short plays by national and

international playwrights that approach the topic of climate change from imaginative and

diverse points of view. Audiences will also be invited to participate in Long Table discussions throughout the evening. It's Downstage's way of engaging in this important conversation with creativity and a sense of vision for what we can do together in community.

10 Minute Play Festival: January 2020

Co-Presented with One Yellow Rabbit as part of the High Performance Rodeo

Downstage is excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the 10 Minute Play Festival! 6 local indie companies have 24 hours to create a 10 Minute play inspired by a line of text and one prop! This year's fest will be in the Grand Theatre and the lineup of companies will surely bring lots of risks, laughs and surprises.

Men Express Their Feelings - February/March 2020

World Premiere by Sunny Drake with the generous support of Hit & Myth Productions

This comedy about culture, hockey, relationships and sex is full of questions about the game of life. Two dads and their sons are sequestered to a hockey rink locker room in order to sort out a misunderstanding. In 90 hilarious minutes, these guys get to know each other and themselves a whole lot better, while redefining what it means to WIN.

The ShakeUp Festival: May 22 - May 30, 2020

This new festival will feature local favourites Ellen Close, Arielle Rombough and Jay Northcott, as well as a bevy of emerging talent. In 9 days, audiences will have the chance to catch 8 plays in various stages of development that will play in rotation throughout the festival. Downstage is happy to partner with Alberta Queer Calendar Project and University of Calgary on this fresh theatrical experiment!

TICKET information: downstage.ca | 403.294.7459

PAY-IT-FORWARD - Thanks to the support of Downstage donors, this program makes tickets available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis to any Calgarian. Please visit the company website for more information.

Downstage is an award-winning Calgary-based theatre company dedicated to producing plays that create meaningful conversation around social issues. Their plays provoke vibrant dialogue between Calgarians, both informally and through nightly post-performance discussions. For more information on Downstage, please visit www.downstage.ca.





