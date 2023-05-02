DIY Theatre Presents EACH & EVERY SONG Following Canmore-Based Singer/Songwriter's Life Journey

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

May. 02, 2023  

DIY Theatre will present Each & Every Song, its first-ever live musical performance, from May 18 - May 21, 2023. In collaboration with Canmore-based singer/songwriter Ellen Braun, Each & Every Song is a distinctive one-woman show that takes audiences on a journey through the songwriter, turned playwright's, life.

"Ellen Braun is a naturally gifted storyteller. Her music is incredibly moving, and Calgary audiences are going to love it. If they don't know Ellen yet, they are going to be singing her praises soon," says Shelby Reinitz, DIY Theatre's Artistic Director and Director of Each & Every Song.

Part musical, part drama, this 90-minute production was inspired by Braun's journey to rediscover and honour herself, and how despite everything, she continues to lift her songs out of her heart and into the world.

Told through monologues and original songs, the story arcs through constant rediscovery and redemption in the face of external and internal forces that dissuade her and taunt her unworthiness.

Braun is a Canmore-based singer and songwriter, who established herself on the indie folk music scene as a solo act and with her band Trundled. Although she is no stranger to the stage, Each & Every Song marks her playwriting and acting debut. "If you are an artist and if you've struggled to choose between "life" and art, this is the show for you. The universality of the script is sure to resonate with anyone who's had to fight for what they love," adds Reinitz.

EACH & EVERY SONG CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Ellen Braun - Writer & Performer

Shelby Reinitz - Director

Cayley Wreggitt - Co-Director

Ainsley Daumler - Stage Manager

Tauran Wood - Lighting Designer

Siobhan Cooney - Associate Producer

Kaleigh Richards - General Manager

Paige Prystupa - Costume Designer

Danelle White - Sound Designer

Julia Kim - Set Designer

Becca Bangha - Production Assistant

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist // Aldona B Creative

Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator // Aldona B Creative

Each & Every Song is performed at DIY Theatre's home of Work Nicer, Rail Yards location (1206 20 Ave SE Calgary) May 18 to 21.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, May 18 - 7:30pm*

Friday, May 19 - 7:30

Saturday, May 20 - 7:30pm

Sunday, May 21- 2:00pm

*VIP Opening Night with a post-show talkback and reception, including light snacks and one complimentary drink ticket.

Tickets are $30.00 each and $45.00 for the VIP Opening Night. Tickets can be purchased online at www.diytheatre.org.

DIY Theatre aims to provide Calgarians with opportunities to live creatively and actively engage with the arts, be it in big ways or small. They are excited by the opportunities of the city we live in and the people we are able to serve. DIY's productions, programs and community are central to achieving this goal.

DIY also does things differently. Unlike conventional theatre, they aim to break down barriers and hone in on sharing the experience. Their programming focuses on drawing in the audience.




More Hot Stories For You


