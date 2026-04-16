Calgary Pro Musica Will Present 50th Anniversary Season With James Ehnes & More

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Calgary Pro Musica has announced its 2026–2027 season, marking the organization’s 50th anniversary with a series of concerts at the Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall in the Rozsa Centre at the University of Calgary.

The season will feature a range of international and Canadian artists, including violinist James Ehnes, Gryphon Trio, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Attacca Quartet with Caroline Shaw, and the New Orford String Quartet.

Artistic Director Dean O’Brien said the milestone season reflects both the organization’s history and its future direction, combining established repertoire with new works and returning artists.

Highlights include a special one-night performance on September 19 celebrating Ehnes’ 50th birthday, with pianist Andrew Armstrong. The program will also feature the 2025 Banff International String Quartet Competition winners, the Poiesis Quartet, alongside pianist Anastasia Vorotnaya.

The Masters Series will include five programs spanning repertoire from the 17th to 21st centuries, with performances by ensembles including Gryphon Trio, Quartetto di Cremona, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The Horizons Series will present three programs focused on innovative chamber music, including performances by SPA Trio, Attacca Quartet with Caroline Shaw, and the Galvin Cello Quartet.

The season will also include new commissioned works by Canadian composers, including Carmen Braden, Claude Lapalme, and Kevin Lau, with the latter to be premiered by the New Orford String Quartet.

Additional programming will include a family concert presentation of Jack and the Beanstalk and performances by participants in the Young Artist Development Program.

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