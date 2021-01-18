Alberta Theatre Projects Announces Play Dates - Online PD Day Camps

Alberta Theatre Projects has introduced Alberta Theatre Projects Play Dates, a series of online digital day camps!

These full-day digital day camps will consist of a combination of both active instructional time and independent activities to entertain your child for the day while limiting the screen time required. Each camp will take place during a CBE scheduled non-instructional PD day.

Each day camp will focus on a different theme of theatre performance and creation. Play Dates camps will help students hone their creative skills with a focus on fun, engagement and imagination.

Students are welcome to join any number of camps - no prior experience is necessary! Students who attend all camps during the season will come away with fundamental performance and theatre creation skills.

The day before the camp, each child will receive a special delivery from Alberta Theatre Projects containing their Surprise Supplies which will both reveal the camp's theme and aid in the camp's activities.

These full-day digital day camps combine active instructional time with independent activities to entertain your child for the day while limiting the screen time required. Each camp will have 4 separate 45 minute instructional blocks throughout the day(for a total of 3 hours of screen time). In between these blocks, campers will be sent off to work on activities independently at home , and then share their work with the group upon returning for the next instructional block. No parent supervision or participation is required!

Please note these camps will be delivered through Zoom. Children must have access to a computer or tablet with webcam and microphone capabilities, as well as a stable internet connection in order to participate.

Learn more here.