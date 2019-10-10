Alberta Ballet Presents The World Premiere Of FRANKENSTEIN

Some would argue Mary Shelley's classic horror tale is the first real science fiction novel ever written. Alberta Ballet's Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître believes the story is more relevant today than it ever was and plans to execute that vision on stage with Frankenstein, an epic retelling of the 201-year-old tale, opening in just over two weeks.

"As always with these giants of literature, you need to find your own personal portal in order to capture what you believe is equally essential to the writer and to yourself," he said. "There is much terror in this gloomy adult fairytale. If galvanizing a human corpse back to life could be possible, we could indeed be living in a godless world. Science will stop at nothing to advance, but we have to ask ourselves if we should allow it to for the sake of humanity."

The creative geniuses behind the popular portrait ballets like All of Us featuring the music by The Tragically Hip and Elton John's Love Lies Bleeding, have teamed up again to breathe life into a monstrous production, live on stage!

Just in time for Halloween, Frankenstein will feature a massive multi-media set, sophisticated projections, a powerful haunting soundtrack complete with 20th and 21st century composers, and of course, the exquisite Alberta Ballet Dancers.

Dancers Kelley McKinlay and John Canfield will portray Dr. Victor Frankenstein as he brings to life a grotesque monster, danced by Zacharie Dun and Garrett Groat.

Don't miss Frankenstein at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Oct. 23-26. Audiences are invited to wear costumes!

Tickets: http://bit.ly/S1920Frank





Related Articles Shows View More Calgary Stories

More Hot Stories For You