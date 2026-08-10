Leslee Warren to Bring LIGHT DARK & STORMY - LENA HORNE to Chelsea Table + Stage

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Leslee Warren will return to the stage with Light Dark & Stormy - Lena Horne, honoring the iconic songstress, MGM glamour girl, and internationally acclaimed nightclub sensation. This follow-up to Warren's solo cabaret debut, Me Myself & Eye: Songs of a Near-Sighted Girl, features Musical Director and Arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums. Directed by Lina Koutrakos. Performances will take place on Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 PM, and Thursday, October 8 at 7:00 PM.

Light Dark & Stormy - Lena Horne is a celebration honoring the legendary icon Lena Horne, whose groundbreaking career spanned from Harlem to Hollywood, Café Society to Las Vegas. Through unforgettable songs and compelling stories, Warren pays tribute to Horne's artistry, elegance, and enduring legacy.

Vocalist Leslee Warren found a new home on the cabaret stage with her solo debut, Me Myself & Eye: Songs of a Nearsighted Girl. Combining Warren's love of music and storytelling with her blurry life experiences, seen through thick glasses, the show was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award, Best Show in 2022.

A transplanted Midwesterner, Warren arrived in the Big Apple in pursuit of a stage career. She landed national tours of Titanic and The King and I, stock productions including Ragtime, Noises Off, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, Little Shop of Horrors, Hamlet, and The Sound of Music, and a leading role in a Musicals Tonight production of Cabin in the Sky. As happens for many artists along the way, a part-time job became a full-time career and her dream was buried - but never lost. During these years, Warren joined Lathan's Way, a vocal quartet, that helped stretch her range and hone her harmonic skills. Soon after, she found her own voice and Musical Director/Arranger Gregory Toroian, with whom she told her own story in Me Myself & Eye: Songs of a Nearsighted Girl at Don't Tell Mama. Since her cabaret debut, she has appeared in NYC at Laurie Beechman Theatre, Pangea, The Triad, Urban Stages, and in Mt. Kisco, NY, at Jazz on Main.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming