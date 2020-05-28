VIDEO: BROADWAY SESSIONS Audition Songs and Stories Series Continues Tonight

During this time of quarantine, Broadway Sessions will be offering digital programming on Thursday evenings through Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/bwaysessions, as well as on YouTube LIVE www.youtube.com/BwaySessions. Show will go live at 8:30pm EST

This week, a roster of Broadway favorites will share their go to audition songs and stories from "inside the room". Some hilarious, some horrifying, some triumphant, all EPIC!

Performers scheduled to perform include: Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening), Kathryn Allison (Wicked, Company, Aladdin), Jaime Cepero (SMASH), Jen Perry (Kinky Boots) , F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Frozen), and Brennyn Lark ( Dreamgirls, Les Miserables).

The event will also feature performances by up and comers Devin Bowles and Melissa Felps

Broadway Sessions is a supporter of BC/EFA and recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards. Viewers will be able to comment along and ask questions via the FB and YouTube LIVE streams and are encouraged to share the stream online.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

