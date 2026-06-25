Tony Danza to Return to Café Carlyle with MORE STANDARDS & STORIES

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Tony Danza is set to return to Café Carlyle from September 8–19, 2026, with More Standards & Stories. Following the success of his hit show Standards & Stories and multiple sold-out engagements at the iconic venue, Danza returns by popular demand with an all-new evening of music, storytelling, and signature charm.

Combining timeless music with wit, humor, and heartfelt personal anecdotes, More Standards & Stories features a new selection of Danza's favorite songs, interwoven with stories from his life and reflections on his relationship with his father. Accompanied by his band, Danza brings his trademark warmth to the Café Carlyle stage, punctuated by his beloved soft-shoe and ukulele performances.

Danza is currently starring in Starz's hit show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Renowned for his roles in beloved television series such as Taxi and Who's The Boss, as well as popular films like Angels in the Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon, Danza has firmly established himself as a song and dance man. He starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas.

Danza is currently appearing in the Starz series Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has Broadway credits including THE PRODUCERS, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, and HONEYMOON IN VEGAS.

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