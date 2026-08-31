KID OF NEW YORK Concert Set For September at 54 Below

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New Music Theatre Project (Chris Dieman, Artistic Director) has announced a one night only concert of KID OF NEW YORK a new musical, at 54 Below this September 25th at 7:00PM.

KID OF NEW YORK with book, music and lyrics by Elle Gurevich is a tale of a young boy, child to two overwhelmed artist parents, who becomes lost in the city they yearn to explore. Ultimately a story about growing up, KID OF NEW YORK shows us life in the fast lane through a child's eyes, and asks us just for a moment to slow down and notice the art all around us.

The evening will feature Colin Czornobil (The Secret Garden at MacHaydn Theatre), Jenna Pastuszek (44: The Obama Musical), Ben Michael (An American In Paris, National Tour), Daniel Dabdoub aka DD Fuego (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18), Darius Wright (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Joanna Rhinehart (My Fair Lady), Dan Smith (Elf, National Tour), and Craig Simonetti (USA Beatbox Champion in 2024).

The evening will be directed by Rory McGregor (Paranormal Activity, Dog Day Afternoon).

Music Direction is by Shane Parus (Elf, Smash), and Choreography by Tiger Brown (Ride the Cyclone at Arena Stage).

In addition, there will be a special appearance by dancers Cayel Tregeagle and Ahren Victory.

The concert world premiere of KID OF NEW YORK will be September 25th at 7PM at 54 Below at 254 West 54th Street (Basement Level). Doors will open at 5:30PM. Limited tickets are available at 54below.org. Food/Beverage minimum applies.

For questions, please contact info@nmtp.nyc

Elle Gurevich is an accomplished composer, pianist, and performer. Most recently, she won the Grand Prize at the Young Pianist Competition of New Jersey and has previously performed solo in Merkin Hall and Carnegie Hall in New York, including her own works.

Elle is a Special Music High School senior. For five years she has studied composition with Konstantin Soukhovetski. Now she's studying with Ira Taxin at the Juilliard Pre-College program. She has also previously studied composition with Richard Danielpour. Elle continues to take vocal instruction with Anya Fidelia and piano with Alexandre Moutouzkine. At 17 years old, she has composed a piano sonata, a song cycle, a fantasie for four hands, three etudes dedicated to her piano teacher, an extended multi-media piece, Gaia, parts of which she performed at the Merkin Hall in New York and Chigiana Academy in Siena, Italy. Most recently, she premiered her rhapsody for cello and piano, Windows, at Juilliard.

Elle has previously appeared on the theater stage and on screen. She won accolades and rave reviews for her solo role in Marnie at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Her screen credits include a guest star appearance in HBO's High Maintenance (Season 3), a supporting role in Marvel's WandaVision, the lead role in Metronome (In Time), and a supporting role of Solange Dudevant in Tender Art (produced by Hershey Felder – to be released in 2026).

New Music Theatre Project invests in developing work that explores the traditional and innovative ways in which music and theatre play together. We focus on commissioning and co-producing new music and theatre works based off of completely original ideas, and workshopping them through an intensive development process.

Led by composer and performer Chris Dieman since 2020, NMTP's core programs include the commissioning and development of new works of music and theatre, including but not limited to musical theatre, opera, instrumental ensembles, and plays featuring music.

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