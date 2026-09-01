THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO PROJECT to Return to The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present the return of “The Ethel Merman Disco Project with Carly Ozard & Friends!,” for a special brunch show – Sunday, September 13 at 1pm. She will be joined by her Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano leading a five-piece band Her special guest “Mermaids” are Ava Nicole Frances, Hope Johansen and Vicki Burns.

The Ethel Merman Disco Project is an electrifying revival of the legendary Ethel Merman Disco Album, reimagined with a full live band and fresh EDM flair. This high-octane tribute blends classic Broadway belting with modern club energy for a night that's as nostalgic as it is wildly unexpected. Carly and her powerhouse lineup of performers bring bold vocals, big personality, and pure joy to every track. Get ready for surprises that will make this disco spectacular unforgettable.

“Get ready to bring 1979 into 2026!” exclaims Carly Ozard. “Be the first to hear never before disco-fied Merman tunes – including the seven from the legendary album, as well as new tracks, new guests, produced by The House of Frappier, Pink Frenchie Records, and Center Stage Records. Other Merman classics including “Old Fashioned Wedding” featuring Adam Shapiro, “Anything You Can Do” with Kurt Perry and “You're Just in Love” Marcus Goldhaber will be released through the end of the year in a “waterfall” release - introducing tunes monthly, over time. “Rose's Turn” from Gypsy will be the first song released on June 19th – with audience members taking home a digital download. It's going to be a bast!”

The Ethel Merman Disco Project with Carly Ozard & Friends! plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue – inside the YOTEL - 4th Fl.) on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00pm. (Live Stream available) Tickets start at $19+ (no minimum required) and are available here.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Carly Ozard (They/Them/She) is a non-binary entertainer - actor, musician, and theater educator. As a songwriter, Carly's original EDM has garnered collaborations from DJs around the world and gained radio airplay in France and Mexico with Denar RCRDS. Their nightclub work has been revered on multiple stages, including Feinstein's 54 Below, Feinstein's at the Nikko, The Richmond Ermet AID Foundation, The Rrazz Room, Fire Island, Oasis SF, and The Friars Club. A Broadway Baby at heart, Carly began with 42nd St. Moon in the Bay Area and went on to originate three roles with the New York Theater Barn, play Magenta in Fire Island's Rocky Horror Show, while furthering their craft at Stella Adler School of Acting and studying with “big voice” experts Bill Shuman and Badiene Magaziner. Glee's Tim Davis chose Carly to sing for a concert benefiting The Trevor Project backing up Shoshana Bean and opening for Imagine Dragons. Through this awesome experience, Carly booked Women Warriors: The Voices of Change at Lincoln Center. Carly has produced multiple events to showcase and include local talent and celebrate versatility in music. Favorites include A Weimar Speakeasy at the Friars Club and FreddieFest, and a tribute to Freddie Mercury on the sidewalk in the Castro District! Carly has been recording original music with producer Leo Frappier and Colombian producer Dan Ario and Carly recently embarked on the most miraculous recording experience thus far, Chain of Love – A Broadway Album with Leo Frappier and Baker Peeples, released in May of 2025. While Carly was creating more songs and events and dreaming of more work in the musical theater world, the voice arrived at 34, and suddenly operatic contralto repertoire became a new avenue of pursuit. As an alto in the Lamplighter Chorus in their 20's, Carly did shows to build their resume and get more performing experience. Never did they think they would return to the stage as an opera principal. Working on Gilbert and Sullivan has been the most magical, rewarding, and most unexpected part of the journey. Getting to know these new roles as friends and opportunities while practicing comedic acting, various British dialects, and singing with the most incredible voices in the world has been the most joyous and fundamental time of life so far. Roles include Dame Hannah in Ruddigore, Mrs. Partlet in The Sorcerer, Katisha in The Mikado and Sir Joseph and Buttercup in HMS Pinafore. This past year, Carly got to originate the role of The Warden in For Women Serving Time in Washington DC with INSeries Opera. Carly is a member of Music Under New York while they also headline the Hard Rock Cafe at Fisherman's Wharf when back in SF. As an educator, they serve on multiple faculties of children's theatres, including Moonschool and Berkeley Playhouse. Carly teaches musical theater and pop style belting and specializes in big voice navigation in multiple genres and styles. IG: CarlyOzardSings

Lon Hoyt (Musical Director) has done a little bit of everything. From Broadway (Hairspray, On Your Feet, Footloose, Rocky Horror Show) to movies (Hairspray, Annie, Boys on the Side) to TV (“Hairspray Live”) to cabaret (Jenifer Lewis, The Line Up with Susie Mosher), touring (Shaun Cassidy), and is now thrilled to be working with Carly Ozard.

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