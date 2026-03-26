Sunday Stages Will Present TAROT CABARET in NYC This Week

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Sunday Stages will present Tarot Cabaret at Under St Marks Theatre, A Night of Music as Told Through Tarot. There will only be one performance, March 28th at 10pm. Tickets are available online where you can purchase full price tickets ($25) or pay-what-you-can (minimum $7). Live stream tickets are also available! ($20).

Every audience that comes to Tarot Cabaret will have a different experience! Each night will include an intention setting and set list making ritual. This means that YOU can play a role in building the show! Audience members will get to draw a card from the Tarot Deck, whichever card they pull and wherever they choose to place it will determine which songs get played and in what order. We let the cards decide what kind of story needs to be heard every night! But don't worry, no matter what cards are chosen you will be in for a treat!

Tarot Cabaret first premiered at Fairport Brewing in Rochester NY in November of 2024. It bore a similar concept (each tarot card representing a song that resonated with its meaning); however, the setlist followed the order of the Major Acana and there were about 10 less songs in the rotation.

Then, Tarot Cabaret ran for 4 performances at the Rochester Fringe Festival in 2025. This production introduced the audience participation in pulling the cards to choose the set list; which meant the cast and musicians had to prepare TWENTY-TWO songs (including the 11 songs prepared for the first iteration).