Stephanie Ainsworth to Make Solo Cabaret Debut With LIFE OF THE PARTY! at The Green Room 42

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Stephanie Ainsworth is inviting audiences to celebrate the joy of music, laughter, and living life to the fullest in her solo cabaret, Life of the Party!, playing The Green Room 42 for one night only on Sunday, July 19.

Known to New York audiences for her magnetic stage presence, quick wit, and powerhouse vocals, Stephanie steps into the spotlight with an evening that is equal parts heartfelt, hilarious, and high-energy. Blending musical theatre favorites, pop hits, and personal stories, Life of the Party! explores what it means to find connection, embrace every chapter of life, and never shy away from bringing people together.

Backed by Jad Jacob & Jesse-Ray Leich, and featuring Sarah Alice Liddy & Noelle Cornelius the concert promises an unforgettable evening filled with soaring vocals and lots of laughs. Whether delivering a showstopping anthem or an intimate ballad, Stephanie Ainsworth brings authenticity and infectious joy to every song.

The performance continues The Green Room 42's acclaimed lineup of cabaret artists, Broadway performers, and emerging voices, offering audiences another exciting evening of live entertainment at one of New York City's premier cabaret venues.

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