SNACKTIME to Close Newport Folk Fest With Gilfillian, Trousdale, Cato

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Philadelphia band SNACKTIME closed out its Newport Folk Festival weekend with a Fort Stage performance joined by special guests DEVON GILFILLIAN, TROUSDALE, and Louis Cato. The Sunday set followed a run of high-profile collaborations for the band, including an earlier appearance alongside MS. Lauryn Hill during her surprise acoustic performance of Doo Wop (That Thing).

New York, NY (July 28, 2026) – After making headlines earlier in the weekend for joining Ms. Lauryn Hill during her surprise acoustic performance of 'Doo Wop (That Thing),' Philadelphia's SNACKTIME closed out a career-defining Newport Folk Festival with one of the weekend's most talked-about performances, drawing a massive crowd to the festival's iconic Fort Stage while continuing a remarkable run of collaborations with some of music's most celebrated artists.

During Sunday's Fort Stage set, SNACKTIME welcomed special guests Devon Gilfillian, Trousdale, and Louis Cato, transforming their performance into a joyous, collaborative celebration that embodied the spirit of Newport Folk Festival. The performance capped a whirlwind weekend that saw the band share the stage with an extraordinary range of artists, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Trousdale, and The Barr Brothers, while also participating in Gilfillian's 'Sea to Shining Sea' set. The festivities continued after hours, when the band joined an intimate Newport after-party jam featuring Gilfillian, John C. Reilly, Cory Wong, and other members of Vulfpeck.

Born from free performances in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square during the summer of 2020, SNACKTIME has built a reputation as one of the country's most dynamic live bands and fearless collaborators. Since making their Newport Folk Festival debut in 2025, the band's momentum has continued to build with performances at Boston Calling and Roots Picnic; a tour supporting Fitz and the Tantrums; a stint as the house band for ESPN's They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce; a nomination for 'Self-Released Record of the Year' at the 2026 Libera Awards; and inclusion on the National Independent Venue Association's annual NIVA Live List, recognizing the country's top emerging live acts.

The band's Newport triumph arrives just days before another milestone appearance when they make their Lollapalooza debut this weekend in Chicago, continuing a breakout festival season that has firmly established SNACKTIME as one of live music's most exciting rising bands.

SNACKTIME is Nico Bryant (Vocals), Sam Gellerstein (Bass, Sousaphone), Austin Marlow (Drums), Larry Monroe, Jr. (Guitar), Eric Sherman (Trumpet, Guitar), Michael Spearman (Trombone, Keys), and Ben Stocker (Tenor Sax).

Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy

Over the course of the weekend, SNACKTIME also shared the stage with MATT QUINN of MT. JOY, WESLEY SCHULTZ of THE LUMINEERS, and THE BARR BROTHERS, and took part in Gilfillian's Sea to Shining Sea set. The band, which formed out of free performances in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square, is set to make its Lollapalooza debut in Chicago following the Newport run. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the band's appearance with Hill earlier in the festival.



Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy

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