Review: SONGS FOR SURVIVAL JOBS Celebrates the Hustle Behind the Dream at The Green Room 42

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At The Green Room 42 on July 22, Songs for Survival Jobs celebrated the often-overlooked reality of being a working artist. Produced around the idea of the day jobs, side hustles, and survival jobs that help performers support themselves while chasing their creative dreams, the evening blended humor, honesty, and plenty of musical theater talent. Music Director Noah Turner and drummer Spencer Sher provided strong musical support throughout the night, helping bring each performer's story to life.

The cast featured Kaleb Purswell, Olivia Scott, Alexandria Washington, Andrew Rowell, Abby Malczon, Benjamin James Tyrell, Molly Armstrong, Gretchen Jessup, Leah Prestogeorge, Melissa Lozada, Ally Anna McLean, Maya Hope, Michael Verre, Ricky Osmond, and Zakary Clausell-Santos. Each performer brought their own perspective to the show's central theme, creating an evening that felt both deeply personal and universally relatable for anyone who has ever worked a job while pursuing something bigger.

One of the evening's biggest standouts was Alexandria Washington, who delivered a beautiful rendition of "What Baking Can Do" from Waitress. Washington's vocals were rich and expressive, finding the perfect balance between strength and vulnerability. As the song explores finding hope and possibility during difficult times, she connected deeply with the material and made every lyric feel genuine. Her performance felt effortlessly sincere, allowing the audience to fully invest in the story she was telling.

Andrew Rowell brought plenty of personality to "Dressing Them Up" from Kiss of the Spider Woman. The number requires confidence, charisma, and a willingness to fully commit to its theatricality, all qualities Rowell had in abundance. His vocal performance was strong throughout, but it was his ability to lean into the humor and storytelling of the song that made the performance particularly memorable. Every choice felt intentional, creating a performance that was both entertaining and engaging.

Melissa Lozada tackled one of musical theater's most beloved songs with "Summer in Ohio" from The Last Five Years. Lozada embraced the song's sharp wit and frustration while never losing sight of its emotional core. Her comedic timing landed beautifully, drawing plenty of laughs from the audience, while her vocals remained consistently strong throughout the demanding number. It was a performance full of energy, personality, and confidence.

Zakary Clausell-Santos closed out the standout performances with a heartfelt rendition of Joe Iconis' "Kevin." The song's vulnerability and emotional honesty were a natural fit for Clausell-Santos, whose expressive vocals allowed every moment to land effectively. Rather than pushing for dramatic effect, he trusted the material and delivered a grounded performance that felt authentic from beginning to end. It was a moving reminder of the power of simple, honest storytelling.

What made Songs for Survival Jobs so effective was its relatability. Nearly every artist has worked a job outside of performing while pursuing their dreams, and the show embraced those experiences with humor, honesty, and heart. Combined with a talented cast and thoughtful song selections, the evening became more than just a cabaret. It became a celebration of perseverance, reminding everyone in the room that sometimes the journey toward a dream is just as important as the dream itself.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.





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