Review: Jak Malone brings MISS YOU, MISS YOU, REALLY WANT TO KISS YOU to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

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I walked into the Laurie Beechman Theatre after making my way through the usual nuisances of New York City at rush hour in the summertime- a bus without air conditioning, thick air, and skies tinged an unnatural color from the Canadian wildfires. Just another day in the city, where there always seems to be something to be annoyed about. I was looking forward to watching Tony Award-winner Jak Malone and escaping the day. What I wasn’t expecting was to leave with a renewed outlook on the place I call home.

Jak Malone’s latest show, Miss You, Miss You, Really Want To Kiss You, is a love letter to New York, wrapped in smooth vocals, sparkle, and an undercurrent of longing. Blending familiar favorites, lesser-known selections, and even songs from the so-called “Do Not Sing” list, Malone’s authentic self (and sparkly eyeshadow) shines through as he shares personal stories of triumph, struggle, and his deep yearning to return to New York- the “town” he calls home.

Malone begins the evening by emerging from the audience with “Give a Little, Get a Little,” immediately dissolving the barrier between performer and crowd. As he moves through the space, singing “give a little, get a little love,” he sets the tone for the next 90 minutes: intimate, generous, and deeply personal. What unfolds feels less like a performance and more like a conversation among old friends catching up.

Accompanied on piano by Matthew Lowy, Malone delivers a performance that is not only vocally stunning but emotionally resonant, allowing space for the audience to feel alongside him. Many performers might avoid a well-worn piece like “I’m Still Hurting” from The Last Five Years, but Malone breathes new life into it, offering an interpretation that feels both fresh and deeply affecting. Likewise, his take on “Dentist!” from Little Shop of Horrors is playful and inventive, leaving the audience grinning and eager to join in.

Watching Malone move seamlessly between contemplative ballads, rapid-fire patter, and bold character-driven numbers is a masterclass in versatility. At times, he commands the stage with a captivating stillness, a reminder of the power of intimacy in a space like the Beechman. With nothing more than a breath, he transforms into Harold Hill and launches into “Ya Got Trouble,” tackling its tongue-twisting demands with ease and precision.

What is perhaps most striking is Malone’s willingness to be vulnerable. As a performer myself, I understand the courage it takes to share not only the polished moments onstage, but also the uncertainty and challenges that exist behind the scenes. Malone invites the audience into the less glamorous realities of life beyond a Broadway run, including the challenges of securing a green card, and shares a deeply human side of his journey.

As someone who has lived just outside the city my entire life, I’ve grown accustomed to its chaos, often overlooking the beauty, artistry, and opportunity it offers. Watching Malone’s eyes light up as he spoke about how New York has transformed him was a powerful reminder of just how special this place is. I found myself leaving the theater seeing those same streets differently- no longer as an annoyed local, but with a renewed sense of gratitude. I also found myself reflecting on how complicated that love can be-the beauty and opportunity of this city existing alongside the very real challenges of living here.

While Malone’s time in New York is brief, he returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on July 20 at 7 pm. In-person tickets are currently sold out, but the performance is also available via livestream. Ticket link is here. Do yourself a favor and catch this show. I certainly left with a little more love for this city.

Follow Jak on Instagram here.



Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson

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