Review: AND THAT WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42

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On March 25, And That’s What You Missed on Glee took over The Green Room 42 for a one night only cabaret fundraiser in support of Archive of My Own. The evening celebrated the iconic music of Glee while raising funds for the show’s upcoming Off Broadway run, blending nostalgia with a clear purpose. Built around the songs that defined a generation, the night balanced high energy performances with a sense of community and shared memory.

The cast featured Julianna Belles, Chelsea Castro, Ethan Chan, Callee Egan, Katie Geniuch, Victoria Gonzalez, Helena Jost, Nicole Lado, Audrey Loverro, Juan Ortiz, Annabel McConnachie, Anthony Paredes, Tyler Price Robinson, Brinley Schreijer, Liam Snead, Isabel Vann, and members of the Archive of My Own cast. It was a strong and varied group, each bringing their own style while still fitting into the larger world of the show.

Helena Jost, Annabel McConnachie, and Callee Egan delivered a standout performance of “Say a Little Prayer,” using the choreography from the original TV series. It was refreshing to see a full dance number in a cabaret setting, and the trio executed it with precision and energy. The performance felt like a direct callback to Glee at its best, capturing both the fun and the tight ensemble work that made the show so memorable.

Anthony Paredes gave a strong and emotionally grounded performance of “Cough Syrup.” He leaned into the vulnerability of the song, allowing the emotion to build naturally rather than forcing it. It was a quieter moment in the night that stood out because of its sincerity and control. "Cough Syrup" is one of the most emotionally deep numbers in the history of Glee and Anthony did not let that stop him from delivering an icredible performance.

Juan Ortiz brought a completely different energy with a dance performance to “Pompeii,” blending contemporary, hip hop, and whacking into one cohesive routine. The mix of styles kept the performance visually engaging, and his commitment to the choreography made it one of the most dynamic moments of the night.

Brinley Schreijer and Victoria Gonzalez teamed up for “Paparazzi,” delivering a performance that felt both controlled and theatrical. The two worked well together, balancing vocals and presence to create a number that felt polished and intentional. They took this fun twist on this well known pop song and made it their own.

The night closed with a preview performance from Archive of My Own, giving the audience a glimpse into the show the fundraiser was supporting. It was a smart and effective way to end the evening, tying the celebration of Glee back to the next chapter of the story while leaving the audience wanting more.

Learn more about Archive of My Own at www.archiveofmyownplay.com.

Find tickets to more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

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