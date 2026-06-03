Broadway Sessions Welcomes OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast to The Green Room 42

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Ben Cameron’s long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 4th, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will feature cast members from Operation Mincemeat! The company will be performing directly after their evening show.

Operation Mincemeat cast members scheduled to perform include Jessi Kirtley, Amanda Jill Robinson, Lexi Rabadi, Allison Guinn, Robert Ariza, Gerianne Perez and more! The evening will also feature performances from up and comer Max Duffy.

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends showstopping vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain’t your grandad’s cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen. Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome. Tickets and additional information available at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

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