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Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club

The presentation was as slam dunk as music fans celebrated The Knicks win and Harold Arlen's legendary songs. Songbook Sundays returns 8/9 with Tony Bennett's centennial

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It was a toss-up at Dizzy’s Club at Deborah Grace Winer’s Songbook Sundays as music lovers celebrated The New York Knicks win and the winning tunes of one of America's greatest songwriters Harold Arlen.  The series is a fan favorite at Jazz at Lincoln Center and it was a slam dunk as Christine Andreas, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Benny Benack lll scored big with their interpretations of the beloved songs of legendary composer Harold Arlen with an assist from Richard Cummings, music director and the extraordinary musicians on stage with him.

I was "courtside" and got to hear and see these great performers up close in “Gotta Right to Sing Harold Arlen” and here are some photos of the action.

The show featured music director Richard Cummings on piano, Gene Torres on bass, Damon DueWhite on drums, and Ed Jackson on alto sax.

Songbook Sundays returns to Dizzy's Club on August 9 celebrating Tony Bennett's centennial. Find tickets to that and more upcoming shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Dizzy's on their website here.

Below, read bios of the performers from the June 14 show and see photos from the night.

Deborah Grace Winer (Curator, Host) is a leading expert on the classic American Songbook, and writer and creator of theatrical revues and concerts.  Along with multiple projects with Jazz at Lincoln Center, collaborations include Feinstein’s/54 Below, Birdland, and a decade as Artistic Director of the 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists™ concert series, presiding over 50 original shows and steering the venerable series back to audience and critical acclaim.  She collaborates with top-tier artists from Broadway and the music world, and works with leading institutions.  Author and dramatist, among her four books is On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields (Macmillan), named by the Wall Street Journal one of the Five Best books on American Songwriters. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, and her plays, off-Broadway and regionally.  She has been featured on PBS American Masters, and NPR’s “Fresh Air” and “Morning Edition.”  She wrote and created the new comedy-adventure podcast, Flash Force! Middle-Aged Women Superheroes Save Democracy, featuring an all-star Broadway cast; available on all podcast platforms.

Christine Andreas (vocalist) is a two-time Tony award nominee. Broadway performances include My Fair Lady, Oklahoma!, On Your Toes, The Scarlet Pimpernel, La Cage Aux Folles and national tour of The Light in the Piazza.   She has appeared in clubs and concerts from New York to Australia, including the Cafe Carlyle, Carnegie Hall and the White House, most recently, touring her critically acclaimed show, Piaf—No Regrets.

Nikki Renée Daniels (vocalist) is an acclaimed Broadway and concert artist.  Broadway appearances include Once Upon a MattressCompanyHamilton (Chicago), The Gershwins’ Porgy and BessThe Book of MormonLes MisérablesAnything GoesPromises, Promises, and Lestat; regional theatre includes Caroline or ChangeRagtimeBeauty and the Beast.  She has appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, and with symphony orchestras in Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Houston, Detroit, Pittsburgh and more.  TV includes BillionsMadame SecretaryThe EqualizerThe Sound of Music: Live.

Benny Benack III (vocalist, trumpet) headlines clubs and festivals around the world.  His recently released album, This is the Life, is topping the JazzWeek Radio Charts.  As a vocalist, his collaborations with the Grammy-winning 8-Bit Big Band and YouTube sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, has earned him millions of followers. He just returned from leading a ten day tour to China which included a multi-night residency at Dizzy’s sister club, Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai.

Richard Cummings (Music Director, Piano) was, for nearly two decades, Music Director for Harry Belafonte.  Composer, arranger and educator, he has recorded with Mr. Belafonte as well as Diane Reeves, Letta Mbulu. Hugh Masakela, Wayne Shorter, Zubin Mehta and Jon Lucien, among others.  He’s a graduate of Manhattan School of Music with an Artist Diploma Degree from Juilliard

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Richard Cummings, music director/piano

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Dizzy's Club

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Deborah Grace Winer, Host/Curator

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Christine Andreas

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Christine Andreas & Ed Jackson

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Christine Andreas

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Christine Andreas

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Christine Andreas

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Benny Benack lll

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Benny Benack lll

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Benny Benack lll

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Benny Benack lll

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Nikki Renée Daniels

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Nikki Renée Daniels

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Nikki Renée Daniels

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


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Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Ed Jackson

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Ed Jackson

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Damon Due White

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Gene Torres

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Richard Cummings

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Ed Jackson

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Gotta Right To Sing Harold Arlen

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Gotta Right To Sing Harold Arlen

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Gotta Right To Sing Harold Arlen

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Dizzy's Club

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Deborah Grace Winer

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Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Nikki Renée Daniels, Benny Benack lll, Deborah Grace Winer, Christine Andreas

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Richard Cummings & Deborah Grace Winer

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Deborah Grace Winer & Karen Ziemba

Photos: Songbook Sundays Celebrates Harold Arlen at Dizzy’s Club Image


Eda Sorokoff & Christine Andreas







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