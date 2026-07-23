Photos: See Elizabeth Gillies' Return to Birdland
The Dynasty star performed music of Peggy Lee, Joni Mitchell, and Laura Nyro at the legendary NYC jazz club.
Elizabeth Gillies returned to Birdland on Monday, July 20, for a completely sold-out concert that filled the legendary jazz club in record time. Check out photos from the concert!
Backed by a band, she devoted the evening to the music of Peggy Lee, Laura Nyro, Joni Mitchell, and other iconic singer-songwriters, bringing impeccable taste, remarkable precision, warmth, and heart to every performance.
Best known for her starring roles in the television series Victorious and Dynasty, Gillies has also earned acclaim for her stage work, including her celebrated performance as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She has built an impressive career as both a recording artist and concert performer.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Victor Pablo, Aaron Romero, Andrew Gutauskas, Elizabeth Gillies, John Lake, Marc Malsegna, Dominic Fallacaro
Aaron Romero, Andrew Gutauskas, John Lake
Marc Malsegna
Andrew Gutauskas, John Lake
Aaron Romero
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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