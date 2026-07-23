Photos: See Elizabeth Gillies' Return to Birdland

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

Elizabeth Gillies returned to Birdland on Monday, July 20, for a completely sold-out concert that filled the legendary jazz club in record time. Check out photos from the concert!

Backed by a band, she devoted the evening to the music of Peggy Lee, Laura Nyro, Joni Mitchell, and other iconic singer-songwriters, bringing impeccable taste, remarkable precision, warmth, and heart to every performance.

Best known for her starring roles in the television series Victorious and Dynasty, Gillies has also earned acclaim for her stage work, including her celebrated performance as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She has built an impressive career as both a recording artist and concert performer.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming