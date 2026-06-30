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Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42

Needs More Work Productions' sequel starred Chan Wannapat alongside an ensemble of emerging NYC talents.

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The Green Room 42 presented Needs More Work Productions' “Panthe-ON! 2.0” on May 2nd, 2026. This spicy, bold and colorful ensemble took audiences on a journey of ancient wisdom, forgotten stories and a whole lot of divine drama, as they brought the ancient Egyptian pantheon back to life on the NYC stage. Panthe-ON! 2.0 was a sequel to the 2-time BroadwayWorld Award winning Cabaret performed in January 2025 featuring the Gods of Ancient Greek mythology. See photos!

The show starred Disney's Chan Wannapat, who voiced Mirabel in Encanto Thailand, as sky Goddess and star-crossed-lover “Nut”. She was joined by an ensemble of extraordinary emerging talents: Alexa Adler, Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis, Caroline Kelley, Josh Orsi, Evelina Pristovsek, Yodelle Tan and Kimmi Zimmermann. The show was skillfully emceed by Emily Phelps, with Raz joining the cast as “Anubis” and Musical Director Kade De Angioletti doubling as sun God “Ra”.

The show featured groundbreaking versions to beloved hits, viewed through a femme and LGBTQ-centric lens. Innovative covers, complete with some new lyrics to fit the show's theme, included “Eye Of The Falcon” (previously “Tiger”), “Sit Down, You're Rocking The Boat” and “Don't Rain On My Parade”.

Photo credit: Edonis Bacaj

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kimmi Zimmermann

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Evelina Pristovsek

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Josh Orsi

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Yodelle Tan

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Josh Orsi, Chan Wannapat

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kade De Angioletti

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Jules Curtis

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz, Yodelle Tan

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Alexa Adler

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Caroline Kelley

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Chan Wannapat

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Sivan Raz, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Emily Phelps

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


xx

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kimmi Zimmermann

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Evelina Pristovsek

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Josh Orsi

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Yodelle Tan

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Josh Orsi, Chan Wannapat

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kade De Angioletti

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Jules Curtis

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz, Yodelle Tan

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Alexa Adler

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Caroline Kelley

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Chan Wannapat

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Sivan Raz, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Emily Phelps

Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42 Image


Jules Curtis, Sivan Raz, Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek, Beatriz Coronel, Chan Wannapat, Yodelle Tan







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