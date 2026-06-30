Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42
Needs More Work Productions' sequel starred Chan Wannapat alongside an ensemble of emerging NYC talents.
The Green Room 42 presented Needs More Work Productions' “Panthe-ON! 2.0” on May 2nd, 2026. This spicy, bold and colorful ensemble took audiences on a journey of ancient wisdom, forgotten stories and a whole lot of divine drama, as they brought the ancient Egyptian pantheon back to life on the NYC stage. Panthe-ON! 2.0 was a sequel to the 2-time BroadwayWorld Award winning Cabaret performed in January 2025 featuring the Gods of Ancient Greek mythology. See photos!
The show starred Disney's Chan Wannapat, who voiced Mirabel in Encanto Thailand, as sky Goddess and star-crossed-lover “Nut”. She was joined by an ensemble of extraordinary emerging talents: Alexa Adler, Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis, Caroline Kelley, Josh Orsi, Evelina Pristovsek, Yodelle Tan and Kimmi Zimmermann. The show was skillfully emceed by Emily Phelps, with Raz joining the cast as “Anubis” and Musical Director Kade De Angioletti doubling as sun God “Ra”.
The show featured groundbreaking versions to beloved hits, viewed through a femme and LGBTQ-centric lens. Innovative covers, complete with some new lyrics to fit the show's theme, included “Eye Of The Falcon” (previously “Tiger”), “Sit Down, You're Rocking The Boat” and “Don't Rain On My Parade”.
Photo credit: Edonis Bacaj
Kimmi Zimmermann
Evelina Pristovsek
Josh Orsi
Yodelle Tan
Josh Orsi, Chan Wannapat
Kade De Angioletti
Jules Curtis
Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz, Yodelle Tan
Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis
Alexa Adler
Caroline Kelley
Chan Wannapat
Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz
Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Sivan Raz, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek
Emily Phelps
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Kimmi Zimmermann
Evelina Pristovsek
Josh Orsi
Yodelle Tan
Josh Orsi, Chan Wannapat
Kade De Angioletti
Jules Curtis
Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz, Yodelle Tan
Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis
Alexa Adler
Caroline Kelley
Chan Wannapat
Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz
Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Sivan Raz, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek
Emily Phelps
Jules Curtis, Sivan Raz, Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek, Beatriz Coronel, Chan Wannapat, Yodelle Tan
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