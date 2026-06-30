Photos: PANTHE-ON! 2.0 Presented at NYC's The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 presented Needs More Work Productions' “Panthe-ON! 2.0” on May 2nd, 2026. This spicy, bold and colorful ensemble took audiences on a journey of ancient wisdom, forgotten stories and a whole lot of divine drama, as they brought the ancient Egyptian pantheon back to life on the NYC stage. Panthe-ON! 2.0 was a sequel to the 2-time BroadwayWorld Award winning Cabaret performed in January 2025 featuring the Gods of Ancient Greek mythology. See photos!

The show starred Disney's Chan Wannapat, who voiced Mirabel in Encanto Thailand, as sky Goddess and star-crossed-lover “Nut”. She was joined by an ensemble of extraordinary emerging talents: Alexa Adler, Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis, Caroline Kelley, Josh Orsi, Evelina Pristovsek, Yodelle Tan and Kimmi Zimmermann. The show was skillfully emceed by Emily Phelps, with Raz joining the cast as “Anubis” and Musical Director Kade De Angioletti doubling as sun God “Ra”.

The show featured groundbreaking versions to beloved hits, viewed through a femme and LGBTQ-centric lens. Innovative covers, complete with some new lyrics to fit the show's theme, included “Eye Of The Falcon” (previously “Tiger”), “Sit Down, You're Rocking The Boat” and “Don't Rain On My Parade”.

Photo credit: Edonis Bacaj



Kimmi Zimmermann



Evelina Pristovsek



Josh Orsi



Yodelle Tan



Josh Orsi, Chan Wannapat



Kade De Angioletti



Jules Curtis



Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz, Yodelle Tan



Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis



Alexa Adler



Caroline Kelley



Chan Wannapat



Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz



Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Sivan Raz, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek



Emily Phelps



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Kimmi Zimmermann

Evelina Pristovsek

Josh Orsi

Yodelle Tan

Josh Orsi, Chan Wannapat

Kade De Angioletti

Jules Curtis

Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz, Yodelle Tan

Beatriz Coronel, Jules Curtis

Alexa Adler

Caroline Kelley

Chan Wannapat

Kade De Angioletti, Sivan Raz

Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Sivan Raz, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek

Emily Phelps

Jules Curtis, Sivan Raz, Josh Orsi, Emily Phelps, Alexa Adler, Evelina Pristovsek, Beatriz Coronel, Chan Wannapat, Yodelle Tan

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