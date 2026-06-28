SIMPLY BARBRA To Take The Stage At Green Room 42

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Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Award-winning singer and actor makes a return with his latest “SIMPLY BARBRA” show to the Supper Club at The Green Room 42.

This edition of the internationally acclaimed show celebrates the 50th anniversary of Streisand's hit film A STAR IS BORN with stories and songs from the film as well as other hits from the star's legendary career. Christopher Denny is the musical director. Rachel York and Jeff Brackett are the guest stars.

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal and comic impression of Barbra Streisand for several decades around the world. The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York City where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto, and to more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a Lincoln Center concert. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

The constantly updated SIMPLY BARBRA show has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Steven has released two CDS LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS.

Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in IVANOV (Jewish Rep) THE WIND UP TOYS (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical NIGHTLIFE at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also appeared on Broadway in the concert version of FUNNY GIRL featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

Some TV appearances include “BLUE BLOODS” on CBS, and the Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael shows as well as “Good Day Australia”. Films include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and THIRSTY.

The performance will take place on Monday, June 29th at 8:00pm at The Supper Club at The Green Room 42 located at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street (in Yotel Hotel) NYC. For tickets and information visit The Green Room 42's website.

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