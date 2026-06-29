DON'T BE SO HARD ON YOURSELF to Make Cabaret Debut at The Green Room 42

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Performer, composer, and lyricist Alex Syiek will bring his original cabaret, Don't Be So Hard on Yourself, to The Green Room 42 on Monday, August 3, at 9:30 p.m.

Built around the idea that people are often their own harshest critics, Don't Be So Hard on Yourself features new songs written by Syiek, alongside music by guest songwriters Jacob Fjeldheim and Teddy Trice. The evening combines humor, storytelling, and original music as Syiek and a cast of guest performers explore themes of self-criticism, vulnerability, and self-acceptance through a series of intimate and cathartic musical moments.

Syiek and his collaborators each bring their own perspective to the material, creating an evening centered on the shared experience of learning to be kinder to oneself.

Don't Be So Hard on Yourself will be performed at The Green Room 42 on August 3 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum, and a livestream option will also be available. Tickets and additional information are available now.

Syiek is a performer, composer, and writer whose recent stage credits include Bob Wallace in White Christmas at Paramount Theatre, George in Sunday in the Park with George at Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Great Lakes Theater, and Mr. Boddy in the First National Tour of CLUE. His original musicals include The Show on the Roof, a 2023 Lambda Literary Award finalist; Oh Hi, Johnny!, winner of Most Innovative Musical at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival; The Pokémusical, winner of Best Musical at the Hollywood Fringe Festival; Giraffenstein; and Merely Players. His songs have been featured at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Barrington Stage Company's concert Songs By Ridiculously Talented Composers and Lyricists You Probably Don't Know, But Should. Syiek is an alumnus of Baldwin Wallace University's Music Theatre Program and NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

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