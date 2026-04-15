Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland!

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Songs of Promise: An Evening with Miss America took place Monday, April 13 at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, starring Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan. The benefit concert supported the Fray Sykes Scholarships Fund and its affiliated nonprofit, The Arts Legacy Foundation, both dedicated to expanding access to arts education nationwide. Check out photos below!

The evening featured performances by Daniel Baskins, Drew Becker, Olivia London, Maria Norris, and Jelani Remy, with musical direction by Billy Stritch and accompaniment by Michael O'Brien (bass), Daniel Glass (drums), and guest pianist Jo Lynn Burks. Proceeds from the event supported scholarships providing lessons, instruments, training, tuition assistance, and performance opportunities for students across the country.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey