My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland!

SONGS OF PROMISE featured Jelani Remy, Billy Stritch, and others supporting the Fray Sykes Scholarships Fund.

By:

Songs of Promise: An Evening with Miss America took place Monday, April 13 at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, starring Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan. The benefit concert supported the Fray Sykes Scholarships Fund and its affiliated nonprofit, The Arts Legacy Foundation, both dedicated to expanding access to arts education nationwide. Check out photos below!

The evening featured performances by Daniel Baskins, Drew Becker, Olivia London, Maria Norris, and Jelani Remy, with musical direction by Billy Stritch and accompaniment by Michael O'Brien (bass), Daniel Glass (drums), and guest pianist Jo Lynn Burks. Proceeds from the event supported scholarships providing lessons, instruments, training, tuition assistance, and performance opportunities for students across the country.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Caitlyn McTier, Felicia Gambino, Nadia Anwar, Ava Silver, Gabi Lenger, Rhea Manjrekar

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jalani Remy

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Olivia London

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Drew Becker, Olivia London

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Maria Norris

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jelani Remy, Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jelani Remy, Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Billy Stritch, Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jelani Remy, Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Daniel Baskins, Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Jelani Remy, Drew Becker, Cassie Donegan, Daniel Baskins, Olivia London

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Olivia London

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Maria Norris

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Drew Becker

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Miss America crown and sash

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Nadia Anwar, Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Nadia Anwar

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Billy Stritch

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jo Lynn Burks

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan, Daniel Baskins

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan, Daniel Baskins

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Daniel Baskins

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jo Lynn Burks, Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Drew Becker

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Maria Norris

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan, Olivia London

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan, Olivia London

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Jo Lynn Burks, Cassie Donegan, Jelani Remy

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Cassie Donegan, Jim Caruso

Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts Fundraising Event At Birdland! Image
Daniel Glass, Cassie Donegan, Billy Stritch, Michael O'Brien, Jo Lynn Burks






Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos